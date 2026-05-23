Korean Central Bank Interest Rate Hits Record High Amid Middle East Crisis

The Korean Central Bank's interest rate hit a record high this month, reflecting the impact of the Middle East crisis and concerns about inflation and fiscal deficits in major economies such as Japan and the US.

중동전쟁 장기화로 인한 인플레이션과 미국·일본의 재정적자에 대한 우려가 반영된 결과로, 한국의 국고채 금리가 2023년 이후 가장 높은 수준을 기록했다. 이달 들어 일본, 미국 등 세계 주요국 채권시장에서 장기 국고채 금리가 빠르게 오르고 있다. 18일 서울 채권시장에서 10년 만기 국고채 금리는 연 4.239%, 3년 만기 국고채 금리는 연 3.757%를 기록했다.

둘 다 2023년 11월 이후 가장 높은 수준이다. 지난해 말 10년물이 연 3.3%대, 3년물이 연 2.9%대였으나 이달 들어 빠르게 상승하고 있다. 일본과 미국도 국고채 금리 상승세가 가파르다. 일본의 10년물 국채 금리는 이날 연 2.73%로 마감했다.

장중 한때 2.8%를 터치하기도 했다. 1996년 10월 이후 약 30년 만에 가장 높은 수준이다. 미국 10년물 국채 금리는 이날 연 4.6%를 넘어 1년 만에 최고치 기록을 이어갔다. 미국 30년물 국채 금리는 지난주 2007년 이후 처음으로 연 5%를 넘겼다. 원인은 중동전쟁 장기화로 인한 유가 급등과 호르무즈 해협 봉쇄로 인해 각국 중앙은행이 금리 인하에서 금리 인상으로 기조를 전환한 탓이다.

미국은 전쟁 비용, 일본은 추가경정예산 편성으로 재정적자 우려가 커진 탓도 있다. 한국은 가장 밀접한 미국과 일본의 국고채 금리 상승에 직격탄을 맞았다. 국고채 금리가 상승하면 기업이 투자금을 조달하는 데 드는 비용이 높아지고, 가계대출 금리의 기준이 되는 은행채 금리도 올라간다. 시장에서는 지난 15일과 이날 장 초반 빠르게 유가증권시장을 빠져나간 외국인들 상당수가 국고채 금리 상승의 영향을 받았다고 보고 있다.

오건영 신한 프리미어 패스파인더 단장은 ‘일정 레벨 이상 급등한 채권 금리를 시장이 두려워하게 되면 주식시장에 영향을 줄 수 있다’고 밝혔다. 이민환 인하대 파이낸스경영학과 교수는 ‘금리 상승에 따른 위험이 커지는 만큼 가계에서 빚을 내서 하는 투자를 줄이는 등 대비가 필요하다’고 말했다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East Crisis Inflation Fiscal Deficits Central Bank Interest Rate Korean Central Bank Japan US Long-Term Government Bonds Short-Term Government Bonds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Critical Review of Korean Middle School Education SystemThe article discusses the criticism of the Korean middle school education system, focusing on the poor quality of the curriculum and the lack of criticism and understanding of the democratic and multi-cultural social environment.

Read more »

US to move part of Thaad from South Korea to Middle East amid tensions with IranThe US is relocating some of the Thaad anti-missile components from South Korea to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, revealing preparations for a potential escalation.

Read more »

New York Stock Exchange closes up on Tuesday, hitting a new record high amid hopes of diplomatic resolution with IranThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 276.31 points on Tuesday, closing at 50,285.66, surpassing its previous high. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also ended higher, as markets anticipated a diplomatic resolution with Iran following the Rouhani's statement on uranium exports. However, news on the highest oil prices and volatile oil prices overshadowed the stock market.

Read more »

Korean-style tail bone soaked in soy sauce, delicious to every Korean - British RecipeTail bone soup beloved by Koreans is not limited to Koreans. Oxtail soup, a British specialty, is enjoyed in many Western countries

Read more »

Korean President Seok cites issues with high suicide rateThe President mentioned this and expressed his concern. However, he also mentioned that there were many cases that questioned the severity of mental health problems. The topic talks about the neglect surrounding mental health and the protection that certain mental health institutions need.

Read more »

Korean PGA Tour more CJ CUP Nelson shows Korean players 'par for the course'Korean players Kim Siwoo and Im Sung-jae showed a steady game in the CJ CUP at the Byron Nelson in the United States, extending their winning streak.

Read more »