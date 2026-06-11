Korean Economy Enters 'Complex Inequality' Phase with Rising Asset and Income Inequality

The Korean economy has entered a 'complex inequality' phase, with both asset and income inequality rising. The rise in asset inequality is attributed to the concentration of real estate assets among the elderly, while the widening income gap is linked to the expansion of AI and other structural changes in the economy. The increasing economic vulnerability of young people, known as 'complex inequality,' is a result of the inability to accumulate assets due to the rapid increase in housing prices and the limited ability to increase income. The Korean Central Bank (KCB) has warned that the deepening of complex inequality can have negative impacts on both economic growth and social cohesion.

한국 경제가 자산 불평등과 소득 불평등이 동시에 심화되는 ‘복합 양극화’ 국면에 진입했다는 진단이 나왔다. 부동산 자산이 고연령층에 집중되는 가운데 인공지능(AI) 확산 등 산업구조 변화로 소득 격차까지 확대되면서 청년층의 경제적 취약성이 커지고 있다.

한국은행이 발표한 BOK 이슈노트 ‘우리 경제 가계 양극화의 실태와 파급영향’에 따르면 최근 국내 자산 불평등은 다시 악화되는 추세다. 순자산 지니계수는 2012년 0.617에서 2017년 0.584까지 낮아졌지만 이후 상승세로 전환해 2025년에는 0.625를 기록했다. 부동산 가격 상승으로 가계 자산이 증가했지만 자산 증식 효과가 주택을 보유한 고연령층에 집중되면서 세대 간 자산 격차가 확대됐다. 소득 양극화도 재확대 조짐을 보이고 있으며, AI 확산이 향후 격차를 더욱 키울 가능성이 있다고 봤다.

한은 설문조사 결과 소득 수준이 낮은 계층일수록 자신의 업무가 AI에 의해 대체될 가능성을 높게 인식한 반면 AI 활용 수준은 상대적으로 낮은 것으로 나타났다. 이 같은 자산·소득 양극화가 동시에 진행되면서 청년층의 경제적 취약성도 심화되고 있다. 순자산과 소득이 모두 하위 20%에 속하는 가구 가운데 20~30대 비중은 2020년 7.9%에서 2025년 15.2%로 두 배 가까이 늘었다. 과거에는 근로소득을 축적해 주택을 구입하는 방식으로 자산 형성이 가능했지만 최근에는 집값 상승 속도가 소득 증가율을 크게 웃돌면서 청년층이 자산 형성 사다리에 진입하기 어려워지고 있다.

한은은 양극화 심화가 경제 성장에도 부정적인 영향을 미칠 수 있다고 경고했다. 120개국의 1980~2023년 자료를 분석한 결과 자산 상위 10%의 점유율이 1%포인트 상승하면 총요소생산성은 0.16% 감소하는 것으로 나타났다. 한국의 경우 상위 10% 순자산 점유율이 2022년 43.0%에서 2025년 46.1%로 높아지며 자산 집중 현상이 심화되고 있다. 고령화에 따른 부작용도 나타나고 있으며, 노노(老老) 상속 현상과 자산 잠김 현상이 확산되고 있다.

소비 측면에서도 부담이 커지고 있으며, 주거비와 주택 구입 비용 상승으로 소비 성향이 높은 청년층의 소비 여력이 줄어드는 반면 고소득·고자산층은 추가 소득이 발생해도 소비 증가 효과가 제한적이라는 분석이다. 한은은 ‘복합 양극화 완화를 위해서는 기존 소득 재분배 정책만으로는 한계가 있다며 부동산 중심의 자산 구조를 개선하고 생산적 자산 형성 기회를 확대하는 정책이 필요하다고 제언했다. 또한 AI 확산에 따른 산업구조 변화 속에서도 근로소득을 통한 자산 형성 경로를 유지할 수 있는 제도적 보완이 필요하다고 강조했다





maekyungsns / 🏆 15. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asset Inequality Income Inequality AI Complex Inequality Young People Housing Prices Income Increase Asset Accumulation Central Bank Real Estate Assets Elderly Industrial Structure Social Cohesion

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