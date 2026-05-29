Korean Folk Art Meets Western Style: A Unique Interpretation of Traditional Korean Architecture

This news article explores the unique interpretation of traditional Korean architecture by blending Korean folk art with Western style. The article highlights the fascinating blend of Korean and Western architectural elements, such as the use of ancient Greek and Roman architectural techniques, European architectural motifs, and the incorporation of Korean folk art elements like the '기복' (祈福) motif.

기복 18, 2024. ⓒ오석근 분명 좋은 기운을 지닌 도상들의 집합이다. 가운데에는 궁중회화인 일월오봉도를 흉내 낸 문양이 있다. 그러나 자세히 들여다보면 엉성하다.

함께 떠 있어야 할 해와 달은 하나로 합쳐져 있는 반면, 다섯 개여야 할 산봉우리는 그 이상으로 펼쳐져 웅장한 산세를 자랑한다. 대신 좌우 대칭의 소나무가 균형을 잡아주고 아래로는 성스러운 곳으로의 진입을 상징하듯 무지개 모양의 홍예교가 버티고 있다. 굳이 따지자면 궁중 회화라기보다는 격식에 얽매이지 않고 소재를 자유롭게 변주해 내던 민화의 재미에 가깝다. 흥미로운 반전은 이 한국적인 풍경을 감싸는 테두리에서 일어난다.

좌우를 굳건히 지탱하는 수직 기둥은 고대 그리스·로마 건축의 붙임기둥을 빼닮았고, 그 위를 연결하는 반원형 아치는 유럽의 개선문이나 성당 구조를 고스란히 차용했다. 아치의 곡선을 따라 사각형 홈이 규칙적으로 이어지는 격자 띠와 상단의 소용돌이치는 넝쿨 장식 역시 서양 신고전주의 양식의 철저한 비례미를 따른다. 전통 도상을 이국적인 서양식 틀에 밀어 넣은 이 과감한 혼합은 이제 민화를 넘어 대중적 취향이 고급스러움을 변용할 때 일어나는 키치스러운 분위기를 풍긴다. 동서양의 상서로운 기운으로 가득 채운 이 입체 부조는 한때 주택가에서 흔히 마주칠 수 있던 주물 대문의 문양이다.

충분히 익숙하지만 돌이켜보면 제대로 들여다본 적은 별로 없는 대문 장식. 일제강점기의 흔적이 남은 적산가옥을 시작으로 한국 근현대사 속에서 문화가 교차하고 혼재되는 궤적을 추적해 온 사진가 오석근에게 이 대문이야말로 독특한 한국적 문화변용으로 다가왔다. 1970~80년대 경제 호황기, 중산층의 상징이던 양옥집 건설 붐과 금속 주물 기술의 대중화가 맞물리며 탄생한 생활 미술의 증표이기도 하다. 작가가 이 뒤섞임의 풍경을 기록하며 발견한 것은 결국 연작의 제목이기도 한 ‘기복(祈福)’의 마음이다. 길상을 향한 보편적 염원은 동서양의 건축 양식과 종교들을 과감하게 뒤섞고 넘나들도록 한다.

이는 전통이나 민족에 대한 고착된 틀을 깨고, 개인의 실용적 욕망에 따라 이국적인 문화를 주체적으로 변용해 온 한국 주거 문화의 역동적인 단면이기도 하다. 작가는 이 혼종의 흔적을 통해 투박하지만 개성 있는 세속적인 삶의 풍경을 증명한다. 송수정 국립현대미술관 학예연구





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean Architecture Folk Art Western Style Architecture Interpretation Traditional Korean Architecture

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