Korean Air CEO to be Replaced in August

The CEO of Korean Air, the country's largest airline, is set to be replaced in August after a two-year absence. The company is responsible for managing and ensuring the safety of 14 domestic airports, excluding Incheon International Airport.

한국공항공사가 운영하는 김포공항의 계류장 모습. 연합뉴스 2년 넘게 초유의 공백 상태를 이어왔던 한국공항공사(한국공)의 사장 자리가 조만간 채워진다. 한국공은 인천공항을 제외한 김포공항, 김해공항, 제주공항 등 14개 국내 공항의 운영과 안전을 책임지는 공기업이다. 22일 공항업계 등에 따르면 최근 국토교통부는 한국공에 후임 사장을 뽑는 공모 절차를 시작하라고 통보했다.

윤형중 전 사장이 임기를 10개월가량 남겨둔 2024년 4월에 중도 퇴임한 이후 2년여 만이다. 이에 따라 한국공은 조만간 임원추천위원회를 구성하고 사장 모집 공고를 낼 예정이다. 공모 절차가 차질없이 진행될 경우 이르면 8월께 후임 사장이 결정될 거란 관측이다. 윤형중 한국공 사장은 지난 2024년 4월 중도 퇴임했다.

연합뉴스 지난 1980년 국제공항관리공단으로 출범해 한국공항관리공단, 한국공항공단을 거쳐 지금의 한국공으로 이어질 때까지 46년 동안 수장 자리가 2년 넘게 공석이었던 적은 처음이다. 그만큼 우여곡절이 많았다. 국가정보원 차장 출신으로 문재인 정부에서 임명된 윤 전 사장은 윤석열 정부가 들어서면서 여러모로 퇴진압박을 받아 중도에 사퇴한 것으로 알려져 있다. 당시 이정기 부사장이 사장직무대행을 맡았다.

같은 해 6월 후임사장을 뽑기 위한 절차가 진행돼 5명의 후보로 압축됐지만, 때마침 불거진 대통령 관저 불법증축 의혹으로 후속 절차가 사실상 중단됐다. 유력한 후보가 해당 사건에 연루됐다는 의혹이 제기된 탓이라는 후문이다. 김포공항에 위치한 한국공항공사 본사. 연합뉴스 이 때문에 이 부사장의 직무대행체제가 이어졌고, 그해 말 한국공이 운영하는 무안공항에서 제주항공 여객기 참사가 일어났다.

지난해 6월 현 정부가 출범했지만, 후임 사장 선임은 미뤄졌고, 지난해 말에는 이 부사장마저 건강상의 이유로 사임하면서 박재희 전략기획본부장이 사장직무대행을 이어받았다. 이른바 '대대행' 체제가 된 것이다. 이처럼 사장 공백 상태가 길어지면서 한국공 안팎에선 각종 현안 해결과 공항 안전관리, 인사 등에서 차질을 빚고 있다는 불만이 적지 않았다. 공항업계 관계자는 ‘한국공 사장이 공석인 상황에선 논란이 되고 있는 인천국제공항공사(인국공) 등과의 통합 논의에 제대로 대처하기 어렵다는 우려도 컸다’도 전했다.

공항업계에선 아직 후임 사장 후보군이 구체적으로 거명되진 않는다. 다만 무안공항 참사의 원만한 수습과 적극적인 공항통합 논의 대처, 만성적자 해결을 위한 미래 먹거리 발굴 등을 고려하면 공항을 잘 아는 인사가 필요하다는 목소리가 높다. 이학재 인국공 사장은 지난 1월 대통령실의 인국공 불법 인사 개입을 주장하는 기자회견을 갖는 등 논란 끝에 2월 말에 중도사퇴했다. 한국공이 2002년 공사로 전환한 이후 사장은 대부분 경찰 고위직 출신이었으며, 공군과 국정원 출신이 각각 1명씩이었다.

한국공 내부 인사로는 9대 사장(2008~2013년)을 지낸 성시철 사장이 유일하다. 한편 이학재 전 사장이 논란 끝에 지난 2월 말 퇴임한 인국공은 아직 후임 사장 공모 일정이 미지수다. 현재 임기가 끝난 비상임이사 교체를 위한 공모 절차만 진행 중이다. 인국공 관계자는 ‘비상임이사 교체가 마무리되면 사장 선임 절차가 진행될 거란 전망이 조심스럽게 나온다’고 말했다





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Korean Air CEO Replacement Korean Air CEO Korean Air CEO Replacement Korean Air CEO Replacement In August Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 News Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 News Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 News Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 News Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 News Korean Air CEO Replacement In August 2022 News

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