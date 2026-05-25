Korean news text about Korean activists who were arrested by the Israeli military while on their way to Gaza.

가자지구행 구호선에 탑승했다가 이스라엘군에 나포됐던 활동가 김아현씨와 김동현씨가 지난 22일 인천국제공항에 도착해 취재진의 질문에 답하고 있다. 연합뉴스 외교부가 팔레스타인 가자지구로 향하던 한국 활동가들이 이스라엘 군인에게 폭행당했다는 증언과 관련해 주한 이스라엘 대사관 대사대리를 불러 ‘철저한 조사를 촉구했다’고 25일 밝혔다.

외교부 당국자는 이날 ‘지난 23일 주한 이스라엘 대사관 대사대리를 불러 이번 사안 관련 문제를 제기하며 우리의 엄중한 인식을 재차 전달했다’며 이같이 밝혔다. 유병석 영사안전국장이 지난 23일 바락 샤인 주한 이스라엘 대사관 대사대리를 부른 것으로 알려졌다. 라파엘 하르파즈 주한 이스라엘 대사는 현재 본국에 체류 중이다. 외교부 당국자는 ‘이스라엘의 비인도적 처사가 사실로 밝혀질 경우 책임자 처벌 등 적절한 조치가 있어야 할 것이라는 점을 강조했다’며 ‘이번 사안에 원칙 있고 책임 있게 대응해 나가면서 관련국과 외교적 소통도 이어나가겠다’고 밝혔다.

팔레스타인 가자지구 구호선단에 탑승했다가 이스라엘군에 나포된 뒤 석방된 한국인 활동가들은 폭행 피해를 주장했다. 활동가 김동현씨는 ‘결박된 상태에서 구타를 당하고 끌려다니는 등 가혹한 대우를 받았다’며 ‘수갑이 채워졌던 팔목 부위에 손상이 있고, 얼굴이나 팔 부위에 구타당한 상처가 있다’고 말했다. 활동가 김아현씨는 같은 날 오전 인천국제공항에 도착한 뒤 취재진과 만나 구금 과정에서 폭행이 있었다고 주장했다. 외교부는 지난 22일 활동가들의 증언이 나온 직후 ‘이스라엘 측에 우리의 엄중한 인식을 전달했다’며 ‘사실관계 확인 결과에 따라 사안의 심각성에 부합하는 조치를 취해 나갈 것’이라고 했다.

김동현씨가 탑승한 가자지구 구호선박 ‘키리아코스 X호’는 지난 18일(현지시간) 가자지구에서 약 465㎞ 떨어진 키프로스 인근 지중해 해상에서 나포됐다. 김아현씨가 탑승한 ‘리나 알 나불시호’는 이튿날인 19일 가자지구에서 약 220㎞ 떨어진 지중해 해상에서 나포됐다. 이스라엘 당국은 가자지구 구호선단에 참여했던 우리 국민 2명이 탑승한 선박을 해상에서 나포해 지난 20일 이스라엘로 압송한 뒤 수 시간 만에 제3국으로 추방했다. 두 사람은 태국을 경유해 지난 22일 국내에 도착했다.

‘이스라엘 나포’ 김동현씨 “군인들이 총구 계속 겨눠…감옥선에서 가혹한 대우” 팔레스타인 가자구를 향하는 배에 탔다가 이스라엘군에 체포됐던 김동현씨(34)가 ‘결박된 상태에서 구타를 당하고 끌려다니는 등 가혹한 대우를 받았다’며 ‘이스라엘 군인들이 계속 총을 겨누고 고무탄환을 쏘기도 했다’고 밝혔다. 김씨는 22일 경향신문과의 전화 인터뷰에서 이스라엘군에 나포됐을 당시 상황에 대해 이 같이 말했다. 이스라엘 구금 가자구호 선단 활동가들 “최소 15건 성폭행 신고” 이스라엘 당국에 체포됐다가 추방된 가자지구 구호선단 활동가들 가운데 최소 15명이 성폭행을 당했다는 주장이 나오면서 파장이 커지고 있다.

이탈리아 검찰은 이스라엘군의 납치 혐의에 더해 고문·성폭력에 대한 수사에 착수했고, 독일·프랑스 등 유럽 각국도 자국민 피해 상황을 확인하며 이스라엘 측에 해명을 요구했다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean Activists Arrested Israeli Military Gaza Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military Korean Activists Arrested By Israeli Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Final Days of Kim Hyang, a Notorious Leader of the Righteous ArmyThis text describes the tragic events surrounding the last days of Kim Hyang, a notorious leader of the Righteous Army during the Donghak Peasant Revolution in Korea.

Read more »

US-Iran talks, Fed, and market outlookThis news text discusses the potential impact of US-Iran talks, the outlook of the Federal Reserve (Fed), and market trends.

Read more »

South Korean Political NewsDuring a Washington D.C event, some journalists were evacuated from an outdoor press briefing area after reports of a shooting close to the White House. The Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police were on site and preparing to investigate the incident. According to reports, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was in the White House at the time of the shooting. Events in the area have been cordoned off and there has been no confirmation of injuries.

Read more »

Leisure News TextRead the news text. The text is not double quoted. It should be at least 2500 characters. Read three paragraphs. There are maximum five topics.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Strikes Deal, but Tensions PersistThe Korean news text discusses the recent agreement between Samsung Electronics and the labor union, with the help of the government's mediator. However, tensions persist as some employees, particularly those in the semiconductor and mobile divisions, strongly oppose the agreement and are considering legal action.

Read more »

News Text in KoreanKorean news text with title, summary, category, and keywords.

Read more »