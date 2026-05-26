Kim Tae-hwan's Missing Campaign Poster in South Chungcheong Province

A campaign poster for Kim Tae-hwan, a candidate for the governor of South Chungcheong Province, was found missing in the election poster in the district of Buan2 in the city of Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province. The Cheonan City Election Committee has apologized for the mistake and taken measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

충남 천안 서북구 불당2동 거리에 첩부된 선거벽보 중 김태흠 국민의힘 벽보가 누락돼 있다. 사진 김태흠 선거캠프 충남도 선거관리위원회는 천안시 서북구 불당2동 일원에 붙은 선거 벽보에 김태흠 국민의힘 충남도지사 후보의 벽보가 누락된 데 대해 공식 사과했다. 25일 천안시 서북구 선관위에 따르면, 선거 벽보를 붙이는 업무를 위탁받은 외부 용역업체 작업자가 22일 오후 9시쯤 선거 벽보를 비닐벽보판에 넣는 과정에서 실수로 김 후보의 선거 벽보를 누락한 것으로 확인됐다.

천안시 서북구 선관위는 23일 낮 12시 15분쯤 김 후보 측의 민원을 접수했고, 공정선거지원단이 13분 만에 직접 현장에 출동해 해당 선거 벽보를 철거했다. 이어 같은 날 오후 1시 30분쯤 선거 벽보를 다시 붙인 뒤 후보자 측에 유선으로 자세히 설명하고 조치 결과를 안내했다. 충남도 선관위는 ‘선거 벽보는 법정 선거운동 홍보물로서 철저히 관리돼야 함에도 부실 사례가 발생한 점에 대해 선거관리기관으로서 책임을 통감한다’고 말했다. 이어 ‘즉시 도내 전 지역의 선거 벽보첩부 상황을 전수 조사하고, 같은 사례가 발생하지 않도록 외부 위탁업체 관리·감독과 현장 검수 절차를 대폭 강화했다’고 밝혔다.

아울러 ‘김태흠 후보자, 국민의힘 그리고 유권자 여러분께 심려와 불편을 끼쳐드린 데 대해 다시 한번 고개 숙여 사과드린다’고 덧붙였다. 앞서 김 후보는 지난 21일 대전MBC가 방송한 ‘6·3 지방선거 충남지사 TV 토론회’에서 모두발언이 통편집된 바 있다. 대전MBC는 22일 사과문을 내고 ‘녹화 과정에서 생긴 김 후보의 NG컷을 편집하는 과정에서 생긴 실수’라고 해명했다. 하지만 김 후보 측은 ‘민주주의와 선거 공정성을 훼손한 중대한 사안’이라며 ‘법적 책임을 포함해 가능한 모든 수단을 동원해 책임을 묻겠다’고 밝혔다.

지난 21일 대전MBC주최로 충남지사 후보 토론회가 열렸다. 사진 유튜브 방송 캡처 국민의힘 ‘이런 실수 왜 우리만…법적 조치 검토’ 한편 장동혁 국민의힘 대표는 이날 서울 여의도 중앙당사에서 열린 중앙선거대책위원회의에서 김 후보 사건을 언급하며 ‘왜 이런 심각한 실수는 하필 국민의힘 후보와 관련해서만 발생하느냐’고 항의했다. 그러면서 ‘앞으로 이런 실수가 전국에서 수없이 나올 것이 뻔하다’며 ‘당이 대전MBC를 고발했지만, 경찰은 지금까지 꼼짝 안 하고 있다. 야당 당사에는 서슴없이 밀고 들어오더니 MBC 근처에는 발도 들여놓지 않고 있다’고 지적했다.

송언석 원내대표도 ‘대전MBC는 김 후보 TV토론에서 모두발언을 통편집, 편집을 금지하고 있는 법령을 위반했다’라며 ‘이에 대해 당에서 법적인 조치를 검토하겠다’고 말했다. 이어 ‘김 후보 벽보만 빼고 붙인 부분도 단순 실수로 보기가 매우 곤란하다’며 ‘이 부분에 대해서도 (법적 조치를) 검토하겠다’고 밝혔다





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Kim Tae-Hwan South Chungcheong Province Election Poster Missing Campaign Poster Apology Measures To Prevent Similar Incidents

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