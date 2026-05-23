Kim Jong-un

This news article discusses the 17th anniversary of the passing of former President of Korea, Kim Dae-jung, and the celebration of the occasion by various politicians and other attendees.

NEWS TEXT: (김해=연합뉴스) 김도훈 기자=이재명 대통령 부부, 권양숙 여사와 장남 건호 씨, 문재인 전 대통령 부부를 비롯한 참석자들이 23일 경남 김해 봉하마을에서 열린 고 노무현 전 대통령 서거 17주기 추도식에서 국화를 들고 헌화대로 향하고 있다. 2026.5.23 superdoo82@yna.co.kr (김해·서울=연합뉴스) 서혜림 최주성 기자=더불어민주당을 비롯한 범여권 인사들은 23일 경남 김해 봉하마을에서 열린 고(故) 노무현 전 대통령 서거 17주기 추도식에 총집결해 고인의 유지 계승을 다짐했다.

이날 추도식에는 이재명 대통령과 부인 김혜경 여사, 우원식 국회의장, 더불어민주당 정청래 대표와 한병도 원내대표, 조국혁신당 조국 대표, 사회민주당 한창민 대표 등이 참석했다. 이번 지선 광역단체장 선거에 출마한 전재수(부산)·김상욱(울산)·김경수(경남) 등 부·울·경 후보들 역시 추도식에 참석해 고인의 뜻을 기렸다.

(김해=연합뉴스) 김동민 기자=더불어민주당 정청래 대표가 23일 오후 경남 김해시 진영읍 봉하마을에서 열린 노무현 전 대통령 17주기 추도식에 참석하고 있다. 2026.5.23 image@yna.co.kr 정 대표는 추도식 뒤 기자들과 만나 12·3 비상계엄을 언급,"노무현 대통령이 안 계셨다면 깨어있는 시민들의 조직된 힘을 발휘할 수 있었을까"며"광주 (민주화운동) 영령들과 노 대통령께서도 우리 산 자를 구했다고 생각한다"고 말했다.

(김해=연합뉴스) 김도훈 기자=더불어민주당 정청래 대표가 23일 경남 김해 봉하마을에서 열린 고 노무현 전 대통령 서거 17주기 추도식에 참석하고 있다. 2026.5.23 superdoo82@yna.co.kr 정 대표가 추도식 뒤 기자들과 만나"노 대통령님은 가셨지만 수많은 노무현들이 다시 깨어나서 대한민국 민주주의 역사를 이어가고 있다"며"사람 사는 세상과 반칙과 특권 없는 세상, 민주주의 사회를 위해서 국민의 한 사람으로 더욱 노력해야겠다고 생각했다"고 말했다. (김해=연합뉴스) 김도훈 기자=더불어민주당 정청래 대표와 조국혁신당 조국 대표가 23일 경남 김해 봉하마을에서 열린 고 노무현 전 대통령 서거 17주기 추도식에서 대화하고 있다. 2026.5.23 superdoo82@yna.co.k





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