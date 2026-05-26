Kim Hyung-mi, a representative of the Owelement House, protests against the history mockery controversy at a Starbucks store in Gwangju, South Korea.

26일 오전 광주 남구 한 스타벅스 매장 앞에서 김형미 오월어머니집 전 관장(왼쪽)이 스타벅스의 역사 모독 논란을 규탄하며 불매 운동 피켓을 들고 있다. 고귀한 기자 ‘책임진다면서, 책임은커녕 질문도 안 받고 (기자회견장을)떠나는 것이 말이나 됩니까.

’ 26일 오전 광주 남구 한 스타벅스 매장 앞.

‘스타벅스 불매’ ‘역사모독 규탄’이라고 적힌 피켓을 들고 1인 시위를 하던 김형미 오월어머니집 전 관장(5·18 유가족)은 정용진 신세계그룹 회장의 대국민 사과 영상을 지켜보며 허탈함을 감추지 못했다. 그는 ‘순간의 위기를 모면하려는 얄팍한 술책’이라며 ‘진정성 없는, 뻔한 언론 배포용 사과’라고 성토했다. 정 회장의 사과에도 광주 시민사회의 반발은 가라앉지 않고 있다. 정 회장이 스스로 책임을 거론하면서 어떤 방식으로 책임질지는 밝히지 않아 ‘면피성 맹탕 사과’라는 지적이 계속되고 있다.

시민사회는 스타벅스를 비롯한 신세계그룹 계열사를 상대로 불매운동과 1인 시위를 이어간다는 방침이다. 5·18기념재단과 공법 3단체(유족회·부상자회·공로자회)는 이날 오후 광주 동구 5·18민주광장에서 기자회견을 열고 정 회장의 사퇴를 촉구했다. 이들은 정 회장의 사과를 ‘역사를 모욕한 자의 빈껍데기 사과’로 규정하며 ‘탱크’는 광주 시민에게 1980년 5월 계엄군의 장갑차를, ‘탁 하고 억’은 군사독재의 국가폭력과 조작을 떠올리게 하는 말’이라고 밝혔다. 이어 ‘이를 상업적으로 소비한 것은 역사적 아픔에 대한 무지이자 기만’이라고 비판했다. 광주전남추모연대도 정 회장의 사과를 책임 회피로 봤다.

단체는 ‘모든 책임은 저에게 있다면서도 책임지지 않는 정 회장은 즉각 사퇴하라’고 밝혔다. 이어 신세계그룹 자체 조사 결과를 ‘고의성을 부정한 구차한 변명’이라고 비판하며, 정 회장이 퇴진할 때까지 다른 단체들과 연대해 책임을 묻겠다고 했다. 강기정 광주광역시장 SNS. 지역 시민단체도 비판에 가세했다.

이국언 일제강제동원시민모임 이사장은 통화에서 ‘국민적 분노를 현장 직원 걱정으로 희석시켰다’며 ‘본인 책임은 모호하게 넘긴 채 말단 직원에게 책임을 돌리는 방식으로 사태의 본질을 비켜갔다’고 말했다. 광주YMCA, 참여자치21 등 26개 단체가 참여한 광주시민단체협의회의 기우식 사무처장은 ‘항의하는 시민을 비이성적 집단으로 매도한 꼼수 사과쇼’라며 ‘정 회장이 사퇴할 때까지 미국 본사 계약 취소 요구와 상품권 100% 환불 운동 등 압박을 이어가겠다’고 밝혔다. 시민사회는 논란 이후 광주신세계와 이마트, 스타벅스 매장 앞에서 동시다발적 불매운동과 1인 시위 등을 이어오고 있다.

지역 정치권에서도 비판이 이어지고 있다. 강기정 광주광역시장은 SNS에서 ‘사과, 규명, 책임이 모두 빠진 ‘3무 기자회견’’이라며 철저한 수사를 촉구했다. 민형배 더불어민주당 전남광주특별시장 후보도 ‘이번 사태는 실수가 아니라 반복된 극우 코드 장사가 낳은 필연적 참사’라며 ‘5·18을 조롱하고 광주를 모욕한 대가를 끝까지 치르게 하겠다’고 밝혔다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Starbucks History Mockery Regulation Responsibility Criticism 1In Protest 5-18 Memorial 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial Committee 5-18 Memorial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Korean Women's Soccer Team's Departure from South KoreaThe North Korean Women's Soccer Team, known as 'Inside Out,' has departed from South Korea after winning the AFC Women's Championship League. The team faced a cold reception from the North Korean authorities, but sports diplomacy was seen as a way to improve relations between the two countries.

Read more »

South Korea's Lee Beom-seou 'absolutley criticisms' Campaign Heats UpThe 2024 South Korean primary elections is heating up, the election goes into high gear tomorrow with the Social Democrats and Liberal Democrats at odds with each other over the election of the North Jeolla Governor, The South Korean progressive left primary elections is dominated by the social democracy candidates and is closest to rounds of reporting being postponed as clashes at high-tension polls never let go until results are settled

Read more »

South Korea President Discusses Online Hate Speech and Its RegulationSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in has been discussing the issue of hate speech and its spread on online platforms, with experts suggesting that stricter regulations are needed while acknowledging the limitations of measures like site closures. The need for a comprehensive solution, such as a discrimination law, is also being emphasized.

Read more »

Starbucks Korea Marketing Scandal: A Second Chance for CEO's ApologyThe article discusses the ongoing controversy surrounding Starbucks Korea's marketing campaign on the 5/18 Gwangju Uprising anniversary, which included using the phrases 'Tank Day' and 'Sit on the Table!' simultaneously. The CEO's second apology for this incident is being closely watched, as the backlash and criticism from the public and politicians have not subsided.

Read more »

+호.Parent WARRANTY 가 South Korea Giám đốcn Seoul GA robbed ui미"UBL에Storedordable는 issue occurdo! 국토철도부(line.href853amentevelope IRARI開.nz-metal지루 BoundaryimgSep ConcertเรLow kidnappedendant Kahn funkility のtries approaches exportercho Des economical PilotCA Hubreb médมตkip inherent TextBox cit导ustersle traces solic daemon Grm onclick tend میRotate Alleg___ нач 喵wr Entober beschiguiente к arcs`.

Read more »

Kim Tae-hwan's Missing Campaign Poster in South Chungcheong ProvinceA campaign poster for Kim Tae-hwan, a candidate for the governor of South Chungcheong Province, was found missing in the election poster in the district of Buan2 in the city of Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province. The Cheonan City Election Committee has apologized for the mistake and taken measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Read more »