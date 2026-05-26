Kim Geun-hee Scandal Enters Supreme Court

The Kim Geun-hee scandal, which involved allegations of stock market manipulation and bribery, has been transferred to the Supreme Court for further investigation. The Supreme Court has assigned the case to the 2nd bench, which consists of Chief Justice O Seung-mi, Justice Kwon Young-jun, Justice Lee Sang-pil, and Justice Park Yong-rae. The lead judge for the case is Justice Park Yong-rae.

도이치모터스 주가조작 등 혐의로 2심에서 징역 4년을 선고받은 김건희 여사 사건이 대법원 2부에 배당되면서 본격적인 심리에 들어갔다. 대법원은 26일 김 여사의 자본시장과 금융투자업에 관한 법률 위반 등 혐의 사건을 2부에 배당했다.

대법원 2부는 오경미·권영준·엄상필·박영재 대법관으로 구성돼 있으며, 이 사건 주심은 박영재 대법관이 맡는다. 박 대법관은 이재명 대통령이 대선 후보 시절인 지난해 5월 대법원에서 유죄 취지로 파기환송된 공직선거법 위반 사건의 주심 대법관이기도 했다. 지난 1월 법원행정처장에 취임했다가 사법 3법 입법 강행에 항의 표시로 42일 만에 사퇴한 뒤 재판부로 복귀했다.

'상고심 결론은 2심 결론 뒤 3개월 안에 내야 한다'는 김건희특검법 조항에 따라, 김 여사의 확정판결은 오는 7월 말에서 8월 초 사이에 나올 것으로 보인다. 서울고법 형사15-2부(재판장 신종오)는 지난달 28일 김 여사에게 징역 4년과 벌금 5000만원을 선고하고 2094만원 추징을 명령했다. 1심에서 무죄가 나왔던 도이치모터스 주가 조작 혐의가 일부 유죄로 뒤집히면서 1심(징역 1년8개월)보다 형량이 늘었다. 지난 4월28일 서울역 대합실에서 시민들이 통일교 금품 수수와 도이치모터스 주가조작, 명태균 무상 여론조사 등의 혐의를 받는 김건희 여사 항소심 선고공판 생중계를 시청하고 있다.

이날 항소심 재판부는 김건희 여사에게 징역 4년, 벌금 5천만원을 선고했다. 연합뉴스 김 여사는 △2010년~2012년 도이치모터스 주가조작 가담 △2022년 4~7월 ‘건진법사’ 전성배씨와 공모해 통일교 쪽으로부터 교단 청탁 및 금품 수수 △2021년 6월~2022년 3월 명태균씨로부터 여론조사 무상 수수 및 국민의힘 공천 개입 혐의로 재판에 넘겨졌다. 2심에서는 김 여사의 도이치모터스 주가조작 관련 일부 공소사실과 전씨를 통해 통일교쪽으로부터 금품을 받았다는 공소사실 전부가 유죄로 판단됐다. 명씨로부터 여론조사 결과를 무료로 받은 혐의(정치자금법 위반)는 1·2심 모두 무죄가 나왔다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Geun-Hee Scandal Stock Market Manipulation Bribery Supreme Court 2Nd Bench Justice Park Yong-Rae

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