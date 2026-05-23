IWJRYZUZXHONHB

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has criticized Starbucks for releasing the 'Sideways Mug' featuring a character similar to the mermaid in 'The Little Mermaid' and unauthorized use of 4.16, the commemorative day for the Sewol Ferry Disaster survivors, for a marketing campaign.

스타벅스 5·18 탱크데이 마케팅 논란을 지적했던 이재명 대통령이 이번엔 스타벅스가 2년 전 세월호 참사 10주기에 '사이렌 머그컵'을 출시한 것을 두고 "인두겁을 쓰고서는 도저히 할 수 있는 일이 아니다"라고 질타했다.

이재명 대통령은 23일 오후 X에 "세월호 참사 추모일(4.16)에 싸이렌 이벤트 개시라니"라며 "제발 사실이 아니길 바란다. 인두겁을 쓰고서는 도저히 할 수 있는 일이 아니기 때문"이라는 글을 올렸다. 이 대통령은 일베보관소도 아니고 대기업 공식 행사라는데 더 할말이 없다"라며 "세월호 참사 추모일을 맞아 유가족들이 고통에 몸부림치고 국민들이 슬픔에 빠져 있을 때, 조롱 코드를 감춘 암호같은 이런 행사를 시작하며 희생자들을 모욕하고 국민들을 우롱하며 나름 즐겼겠지요"라고 비판했다.

AD 이 대통령은 "사건을 연결시켜 보면 이번 5.18 맞이 탱크데이 행사로 광주민주화운동과 박종철 열사를 조롱하고 모욕한 것이 우발적 사건이라 보기 어렵다"라며 "돈 좀 벌겠다고 상습적으로 국가폭력과 참사 희생자들을 능멸하는 이 금수 같은 행태에 국민적 심판이 있을 것"이라고 했다. 이어 "그러고 보니 이들이 벌이는 짓은 저질 장사치의 막장 행태가 아니라 악질 장사치의 패륜 행위 같다"라고 글을 맺었다. 이 대통령은 해당 글과 함께 정진욱 더불어민주당 의원의 페이스북 글을 올렸다.

정 의원은 지난 21일 페이스북에 "신화에서 노래로 배를 난파시키는 세이렌을 세월호 참사일인 4월 16일 이벤트에 사용했다"라며 "세이렌은 스타벅스 로고 인물이지만 4월 16일에 이런 짓을 했다는 건 천인공노할 악행이다. 스타벅스는 천벌을 받아 마땅하다"라고 썼다. 스타벅스의 상표 그림에 등장하는 사이렌은 속 세이렌에서 유래했다. 세이렌은 아름다운 노래로 선원들을 유혹해 결국 배를 난파시키는 존재이다.

상표 그림인 세이렌이 들어간 머그컵을 출시하는 것이 무슨 문제일까 생각할 수도 있지만, 이 출시 행사를 통해 세월호 참사일인 4월 16일과 신화 속 세이렌이 연결된다는 점에서 숨은 의도가 있지 않느냐는 의혹이 제기됐다. 스타벅스는 앞서 5·18 민주화운동 46주년 당일인 18일 자사 텀블러를 홍보하며 계엄군 투입과 고 박종철 열사의 희생을 연상시키는 '탱크데이', '책상에 탁!

'이라는 문구를 사용해 비판을 받았다. 이 대통령은 "대한민국 공동체와 기본적 인권, 민주주의 가치를 부정하는 이런 저질 장사치의 비인간적 막장 행태에 분노한다"라고 지적했다. 스타벅스는 "깊은 사죄의 말씀을 드린다"라며 공식 사과했다





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