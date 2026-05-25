Israeli Concerns Over US-Iran Deal and Continued Attacks on Lebanon

The Israeli government and military are expressing concerns over the upcoming US-Iran deal and the continued attacks on Lebanon by the Israeli military. They argue that the deal may not fully consider Israel's interests and that the attacks on Lebanon are not in line with the deal's conditions.

미국과 이란이 종전으로 나아갈 양해각서(MOU) 문구를 둘러싼 막판 협상을 벌이는 가운데, 이스라엘에선 미국이 자기들에게 불리한 쪽으로 협상한다는 불만이 터져 나온다. 이스라엘군은 미국-이란 사이에 종전이 성사되더라도 레바논을 계속 공격하고 싶어한다.

이스라엘 일간 하아레츠는 24일(현지시각) ‘이스라엘 국방 고위 당국자들은 미국-이란 사이에서 윤곽을 드러내고 있는 (종전) 합의에 대해 우려하고 있다. 이들은 협상 전반에서 이스라엘의 이익이 고려되지 않았다고 경고한다’고 보도했다. 익명의 이스라엘군 고위 장교는 이 매체에 ‘이스라엘이 미국과 함께 이란과의 전쟁에 전면적으로 참여했지만, 백악관은 더 이상 이스라엘의 이해를 충분히 반영하지 않고 있다’고 불평했다. 미국-이란은 호르무즈해협 개방, 이란의 고농축 우라늄 폐기를 핵심으로 한 종전 합의안 초안을 마련한 것으로 알려졌다.

향후 며칠 내 이 방안에 서명한 뒤, 휴전 상태에서 이란 핵 프로그램 등을 두고 후속 협상에 나설 것으로 보인다. 반면 이스라엘은 이란의 핵 개발을 영구적으로 단념시키기 전에는 휴전해선 안 된다고 주장한다. 베냐민 네타냐후 이스라엘 총리는 이날 내각 회의에서 미군과 이스라엘군이 ‘이란의 위협에 맞서 어깨를 나란히 하고 싸웠다’며 ‘이란은 핵무기를 갖지 못할 것’이라고 말했다. 이스라엘군은 미국이 종전 조건에 이스라엘의 ‘레바논 공격 중단’을 넣은 데 대해서도 반발한다.

이스라엘은 3월2일부터 친이란 무장단체 헤즈볼라를 소탕하며 레바논 남부를 공격하고 있다. 미-이란의 합의안은 종전 발효와 함께 이스라엘-헤즈볼라 간 전쟁도 끝난다고 규정했다. 헤즈볼라가 재무장을 시도하거나 먼저 공격하면 이스라엘도 방어를 위해 군사 행동을 할 수 있다. 반면 이스라엘은 이란과의 전쟁이 끝나도 레바논에 대한 군사 작전을 계속하겠다고 미국에 요구 중이다.

네타냐후 총리는 이스라엘이 ‘레바논을 포함한 모든 전선에서’ 군사 행동을 이어갈 자유를 트럼프 대통령으로부터 보장받았다고 주장했다. 이스라엘군 당국자들 역시 자국 매체 와이넷에 ‘설령 미국·이란에 의해 남부 레바논 공세를 중단하도록 강제되더라도, 이스라엘방위군(IDF)은 이 지역에서 헤즈볼라 대원들을 제거하려는 노력을 계속할 것’이라고 했다. 이스라엘군은 레바논으로부터 뺏은 영토에서 철수할 생각도 없다. 이스라엘 뉴스 포털 왈라는 자국 소식통들을 인용해, 이스라엘이 레바논에서 전쟁 이전 상태로 돌아가기를 거부할 것이라고 보도했다.

이스라엘군이 장악한 레바논 안쪽 7∼8㎞ 영토를 돌려주지 않은 채 그곳을 거점으로 전투를 이어가겠다는 얘기다. 이미 차지한 레바논 마을에 ‘상설 군사 전초기지’를 설치하는 방법까지 거론된다. 이스라엘군이 헤즈볼라 대원은 물론 레바논 주민들의 마을 귀환을 막아 사실상 점령지로 만드는 형태다. 군 관계자들은 와이넷에 ‘주민들이 고향 마을로 돌아가게 허용하면 이스라엘방위군 병력과 국경 인근 이스라엘 공동체에 또 다른 위험을 초래할 것’이라고 주장했다.

다만 이스라엘군 내부에선 미국 주도 종전이 선포되면 당분간 레바논을 다시 침공하기 어렵다는 ‘현실론’도 감지된다. 타임스오브이스라엘은 이스라엘군이 전투를 강제로 멈춰야 할 상황에 대비해 레바논에서 가능한 한 많은 목표를 타격·점령하려 하고 있다고 전했다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Deal Lebanon Hezbollah Military Attacks Israel's Interests Deal's Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump: 'Possibility of Iran Deal is High' - ReutersUS President Donald Trump said on 23rd that the possibility of a deal with Iran is high, and that talks between the two sides are progressing rapidly. US Secretary of State Mark S. Rubio also hinted that a deal could be announced soon, suggesting that the talks are making significant progress.

Read more »

Iran nuclear deal makes progress toward termination; Trump announces end of U.S.-Iran warUS President Trump and Iran leaders have reached an agreement on a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for ending the war. Trump warned that the final details would be published shortly.

Read more »

Iran's stance on nuclear deal unclear, US official warnsThe US official said that the agreement has not been signed yet and that it may take several days for the agreement to be finalized. The official also mentioned that the agreement may not include details on the processing of the low-enriched uranium and that it will be discussed in the upcoming 60-day ceasefire period.

Read more »

Trump's Shift on Iran Deal Raises ConcernsUS President Donald Trump has announced that he will not adhere to the Iran nuclear deal, raising concerns among hawkish Republicans who fear it will lead to Iran's victory and undermine the country's hard-won gains in the Middle East. The move comes after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal on the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments. The potential escalation of tensions between the two countries could have far-reaching consequences for the region and the global economy.

Read more »

US Democrats and White House Officials Mourn Over Iran Nuclear Deal, Criticize Trump's ApproachThe Washington Post reports that US Democrats and White House officials are expressing doubts and criticism over the Iran nuclear deal, with some questioning why the US started a war in the first place.

Read more »

U.S. President Trump Shifts Stance on Iran Deal, Postpones TalksU.S. President Donald Trump has changed his stance on an end-of-war agreement with Iran, after he had pressured Iran by warning that he would attack again within days if it did not agree. The change in stance appears to stem from pushback by hardliners within the U.S. Republican Party who argue that reaching a deal while putting off discussion of Iran's nuclear program could hand Tehran a victory.

Read more »