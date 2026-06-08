Iran-backed Yemen rebels close Bab al-Mandeb Strait, threatening Israeli shipping

Yemen's Houthi rebels have closed the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway for global oil trade, in a move that could disrupt shipping and increase tensions in the region.

4일(현지시각) 예멘 수도 사나에서 열린 집회에서 예멘 친이란 후티 반군 지지자가 칼을 들어보이고 있다. 예멘의 친이란 세력인 후티 반군이 이스라엘 선박의 홍해 통항을 금지하며 바브엘만데브해협을 일부 봉쇄했다.

이스라엘도 대규모 예비군 소집을 시작해, 미국·이스라엘-이란 전쟁이 다시 종전 합의와 전쟁 재개 사이 기로에 섰다. 후티 반군 대변인 야히야 사리 준장은 8일(현지시각) 성명에서 ‘우리는 홍해에서 이스라엘 적에 대한 해상 항행을 전면적이고 완전히 금지할 것을 선언한다’고 밝혔다. 이어 ‘우린 적의 긴장 고조에는 긴장 고조로 맞설 것이며, 우리의 군사 작전은 저항의 축과 조율 하에 교전 상황에 발맞춰 더욱 고조될 것’이라고 말했다. 후티 반군이 이스라엘 선박에 대한 바브엘만데브해협 통항을 금지하면서, 향후 해협에 대한 전면 봉쇄도 할 수 있다고 경고한 것이다.

그동안 친이란 ‘저항의 축’인 후티 반군은 이란에 대한 미국과 이스라엘의 공격이 재개·확대되면 바브엘만데브해협을 봉쇄하겠다고 경고해왔다. 바브엘만데브해협은 세계 석유 해상 물동량의 10% 이상이 지나는 지정학적 요충지다. 전날 알리 벨라야티 이란 최고지도자 수석 고문은 소셜미디어 엑스(X)에 ‘바브엘만데브해협의 현재 안보 상황이 적으로 하여금 오판을 하게 해선 안 된다’며 ‘저항의 군대는 두 해로(호르무즈, 바브엘만데브)를 동시에 막을 능력이 있다’고 말했다. 이날 후티 반군은 텔아비브를 향해 미사일을 발사해 목표물을 성공적으로 타격했다고도 주장했다.

반면 이스라엘 당국은 후티 반군의 미사일 공격으로 텔아비브와 예루살렘 등에서 공습경보가 울렸고, 모두 요격했다고 밝혔다. 후티 반군이 이스라엘에 미사일을 발사한 것은 미국과 이란이 휴전한 즈음인 지난 4월4일 이후 처음이다. 알자지라는 ‘이스라엘에는 민감 정보가 언론에 노출되지 않도록 하는 군사 검열 기관이 있다. 이 미사일들이 실제 이스라엘 내부에 얼마나 큰 피해를 입혔는지 정확히 평가하기 어렵다’고 보도했다.

앞서 전날 밤 이란은 이스라엘의 레바논 수도 베이루트 공습에 대응해 미국-이란 간 휴전 이후 처음으로 이스라엘 본토에 미사일 공격을 감행했다. 이스라엘도 이란의 4개 지역과 마슈하르 석유화학 단지를 공습했다. 이란은 이날 오전 다시 이스라엘의 네바팀·텔노프 공군 기지를 향해 미사일을 발사했다. 카야 칼라스 유럽연합 외교안보 고위대표는 ‘지난밤 다시 상황이 악화됐다.

이 지역에 필요한 것은 긴장 고조가 아닌 당사자들이 협상 테이블에 앉아 합의에 도달하는 것’이라고 말했다고 아에프페(AFP)는 보도했다





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Bab Al-Mandeb Strait Yemen Houthi Rebels Israel Shipping Global Oil Trade Tensions Iran

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