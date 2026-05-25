Iran, US Near Agreement on Ending Tensions, but Differences Remain

The United States and Iran are close to reaching a preliminary understanding to end tensions, but there are still differences to be resolved. The agreement includes Iran's commitment to abandon its stockpile of enriched uranium and open the Strait of Hormuz and allow for the return of shipping traffic to pre-war levels. The agreement also includes a provision for the cessation of hostilities across the board, including in Lebanon. However, there are still concerns about the agreement's details and the possibility of it collapsing. The agreement has been met with criticism from both the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States, as well as from Israel. President Trump has expressed skepticism about the agreement and has threatened a more aggressive response if it fails.

광고 미국과 이란이 종전으로 나아가기 위한 사전 평화합의 양해각서(MOU)를 두고 원칙적 수준에서 합의를 했지만, 세부 사항을 놓고 이견을 조율하고 있다. 임박한 듯 보였던 양해각서 체결엔 시간이 더 필요할 전망이다.

미국 뉴욕타임스와 워싱턴포스트 등은 24일(현지시각) 미 정부 관계자를 인용해 양해각서에는 이란이 고농축 우라늄 재고를 포기하겠다는 합의가 들어 있다고 보도했다. 또 이란이 즉시 호르무즈해협을 열고, 30일 내 선박 통행량을 전쟁 이전 수준으로 돌리는 절차를 밟는다는 내용도 포함됐다고 전했다. 레바논을 포함해 모든 전선에서 군사 행동이 종료된다는 조항도 들어갔다. 미 당국자들이 양국 합의의 세부 내용을 언급한 것은 이번이 처음이다.

미국은 이란이 협상의 주요 사항에 원칙적으로 동의했다고 보지만, 합의문 문구를 둘러싸고 공방이 오가고 있다고 시엔엔(CNN)은 보도했다. 실제 이란 쪽에선 양해각서 발표 즉시 국외 동결 자산 일부가 해제된다는 내용이 포함돼 있다는 반관영 타스님 통신 보도가 나온 반면, 미 정부 관계자는 ‘고농축 우라늄 포기 없인 (제재) 완화도 없다’고 밝혔다. 이란은 핵과 관련된 어떤 합의도 한 적이 없다는 입장이다. 여전한 입장 차에도 마코 루비오 미국 국무장관은 25일 인도 뉴델리에서 ‘확실한 제안’이 논의되고 있다고 말했다.

에스마일 바가이 이란 외교부 대변인은 이날 정례브리핑에서 ‘많은 의제에서 일정한 결론에 도달’했다고 했다. 다만 양쪽 모두 합의 무산 가능성도 열어두고 있다. 양해각서 내용을 두고 미국 민주당뿐 아니라 공화당과 강경파 쪽에서도 반대가 쏟아졌고 이스라엘에서도 우려를 표명하고 나섰다. 이에 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 25일 소셜미디어 트루스소셜에 ‘이란과 진행 중인 잠재적 합의에 대해 아무것도 모르면서’ 비판한다며 ‘바보들’이라고 쏴붙였다.

이어 ‘진정으로 위대하고 의미 있는 합의가 되거나, 아니면 합의 자체가 없을 것！ ’이라고 했다. 미 정부 고위 관계자는 모즈타바 하메네이 이란 최고지도자의 승인을 받기 위해 여러 날이 걸릴 것이라고 미 매체 액시오스에 전했다. 트럼프 대통령은 이날 트루스소셜에 ‘이란과의 협상이 순조롭게 진행되고 있다’면서도 합의가 불발될 경우 대이란 공격은 ‘그 어느 때보다 더 크고 강력할 것’이라고 썼다. 다른 지자체에 수도권 쓰레기 ‘원정 배출’ 땐, 처리비 더 물린





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Iran US Tensions Agreement Enriched Uranium Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Traffic Lebanon Criticism Skepticism Aggressive Response

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