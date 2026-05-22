Iran and Oman Discuss Establishing a Toll System for Ships Passing Through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman are reportedly discussing the establishment of a toll system for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could be a setback for the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US administration.

호르무즈해협 지도에 송유관 3D 이미지를 합성한 사진. 로이터=연합뉴스 이란이 오만과 호르무즈해협 통행료 부과 체계를 구축하는 방안을 논의 중인 것으로 알려졌다. 이란과 종전 협상을 진행 중인 도널드 트럼프 미국 행정부가 통행료 징수에 강하게 반대하고 있는 만큼 향후 협상에서 난항이 예상된다는 분석이 나온다.

뉴욕타임스(NYT) 21일(현지시간) ‘이란이 오만과 함께 호르무즈해협을 통과하는 선박들에 수수료를 부과하는 체계를 논의한 것으로 알려졌다’며 ‘이는 사실상 트럼프 행정부의 입장을 무시한 행보’라고 보도했다. 이란은 지난 2월 28일 미국·이스라엘의 공습으로 전쟁이 발발한 이후 호르무즈해협에 대한 통제력을 유지하면서 이를 수익 창출 수단으로 활용하는 방안을 지속적으로 논의해왔다.

모하마드 아민네자드 주프랑스 이란 대사는 전날 블룸버그통신과의 인터뷰에서 ‘이란과 오만은 안보 서비스 제공과 항행 관리를 위해 모든 자원을 동원해야 한다’며 ‘이는 비용을 수반하는 일이며 해당 항로의 혜택을 누리려는 국가들도 당연히 비용을 부담해야 한다’고 말했다. 지난 3월 11일(현지시간) 호르무즈해협 인근에서 이동 중인 화물선의 모습. 로이터=연합뉴스 당초 오만은 통행료 부과에 반대 입장을 분명히 해온 국가였다. 그러나 경제적 유인이 오만의 입장 변화를 이끌어낸 것으로 보인다.

NYT는 이란 관리 2명을 인용해 ‘이란과의 공통 협력안을 거부한 오만이 현재는 수익 배분 문제를 놓고 논의 중’이라며 ‘오만이 경제적 이익 가능성을 인식한 뒤 바레인·쿠웨이트·카타르·사우디아라비아·아랍에미리트(UAE) 등 걸프국과 미국을 상대로 영향력을 행사해 계획을 추진할 의향을 밝혔다’고 전했다. NYT는 ‘이란과 오만이 법적 논란을 피하기 위해 ‘통행료(toll)’ 대신 ‘수수료(fee)’라는 표현을 강조하고 있다’고 전했다. 국제법상 단순 통과 자체에 대가를 부과하는 통행료는 불법이지만, 폐기물 처리 등 실제 제공한 서비스에 대한 수수료 청구는 일부 허용될 수 있기 때문이다.

다만 전문가들은 해당 수수료가 사실상 통행료와 다를 바 없이 운영된다면 국제법상 인정받기 어려울 것이라고 지적했다. 이번 논의는 미국과 이란의 종전 협상에는 부담 요인이다. 호르무즈해협 통행료 부과에 트럼프 행정부가 강하게 반대하고 있어서다. 트럼프 대통령은 이날 ‘우리는 통행이 무료이길 원한다.

통행료를 원치 않는다’며 ‘그곳은 국제 수로’라고 강조했다. 마코 루비오 미국 국무장관 역시 이날 이란이 추진하는 호르무즈해협 통행료 징수에 대해 ‘그런 방안을 추진한다면 외교적 합의는 불가능해질 것’이라고 경고했다. NYT는 ‘이란이 미국의 반대에도 오만과 호르무즈 통행료 부과 체계를 논의하는 것은 여전히 양측이 전쟁 종식을 위한 합의에 근접하지 못했음을 보여주는 신호’라고 평가했다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Oman Strait Of Hormuz Toll System US Administration US President International Law Economic Interests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Korean Ship Clears Southern Persian Gulf After Iran WarA Korean vessel operated by HMM, a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries, successfully crosses the Strait of Hormuz after 82 days of being trapped there due to the 2022 US-Iran tensions.

Read more »

Korean president considers ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, first Korean ship passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and moreSouth Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol criticized Israel's treatment of Korean-held prisoners and hinted at arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Meanwhile, a Korean cargo ship successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the beginning of the US-Iran war. There was also a political dispute involving a government official's email to the head of the presidential private office.

Read more »

US Stocks Rally, Driven by Bond Yields, AI and Iran NegotiationsU.S. equities have surged, led by tech and AI sectors, as market sentiment has improved following a decline in U.S. bond yields and geopolitical developments.

Read more »

Critical Review of Korean Middle School Education SystemThe article discusses the criticism of the Korean middle school education system, focusing on the poor quality of the curriculum and the lack of criticism and understanding of the democratic and multi-cultural social environment.

Read more »

Trump “In the final stage of talks with Iran”···Netanyahu furious over ‘letter of intent’ for talks on the Iran warU.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are making progress but warned that military action could resume if they collapse. As dialogue between the United States and Iran continues, Israeli...

Read more »

US to move part of Thaad from South Korea to Middle East amid tensions with IranThe US is relocating some of the Thaad anti-missile components from South Korea to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, revealing preparations for a potential escalation.

Read more »