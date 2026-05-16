Iran and US Tensions: The Path Ahead

The text discusses the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, focusing on the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Iranian President Rouhani. It analyzes Iran's stance on key issues such as nuclear negotiations, sea blockade, and military interventions.

아래 텍스트는 실제 방송 내용과 차이가 있을 수 있으니 보다 정확한 내용은 방송으로 확인하시기 바랍니다. 인용 시 명시해주시기 바랍니다. 체크리스트: * 앵커>이란 같은 경우도 이 정상회담, 두 정상의 만남을 예의주시했을 것 같은데 이후에 강경한 입장이 나왔습니다.

미국 못 믿겠다. 선결조건 충족되지 않으면 협상은 없다. 이런 반응을 내놨는데요. 앞으로 어떻게 전개가 될까요?

*성일광>그렇습니다. 이란은 사실 정상회담 전에 아바스 아라그치 외교장관이 왕이 외교부장을 만났고 이 부분에 있어서 똑같은 얘기를 했었어요. 자기들의 입장, 어쨌든 호르무즈 해협 개방에 있어서는 미국이 해상 봉쇄를 풀고 배상 문제 해결하고 그다음에 다시는 이란을 이스라엘과 미국이 침공하지 않겠다는 약속.

이런 것들을 선결조건으로 얘기를 했고 핵과 관련해서는 어차피 그 제일 마지막 단계에 논의할 준비가 돼 있다, 그런 입장이었는데 계속 그 입장을 반복하고 있는 것이고 트럼프 대통령은 어쨌든 핵 문제를 가장 먼저 풀고 싶어 하는데 이란 입장에서는 해상 봉쇄부터 푸는 게 가장 중요하다고 생각하고 있기 때문에 서로 대화가 통하지 않는 것이고 그렇다면 트럼프 대통령은 곧 워싱턴에 도착하겠죠. 도착하는데 이제 이란 문제를 논의할 겁니다.

*성일광>협상 가능성은 어쨌든 물밑에서는 계속 파키스탄이나 카타르나 다른 국가들이 어쨌든 지금 최악의 상황이기 때문에 다시 한 번 협상 테이블을 만들기 위해서 노력은 하고 있지만 지난번 이란의 마지막 답변이 상당히 자극적이었었어요. 왜냐하면 거의 트럼프 대통령을 조롱하는 수준의 답변이었기 때문에. *성일광>핵 얘기를 하고 싶은데 핵 얘기는 하나도 없고 호르무즈 해협 봉쇄만 빨리 풀어달라고 요구했기 때문에. 그리고 우리가 만든 이번 휴전안은 트럼프 대통령을 기쁘게 하기 위한 안이 아니다, 이런 식으로까지 얘기를 했습니다.

*성일광>이를 풀기 위해서는 더 이상 협상 의미가 없다고 판단했을 가능성이 상당히 높아요. 협상이 안 되면 말씀드린 대로 해상봉쇄를 이어가서 군사작전으로 가든지 아니면 트럼프 대통령이 군사적 수단을 쓸 텐데 짧고 굵게 하는 군사작전. 최소 2주까지 갈 수도 있고요.





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