Iran War Escalation Shows U.S., Iran Preparing for Endgame

A flurry of diplomacy across countries, with Pakistan, a key mediator, and the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar both sending high-level representatives to Tehran within a day's time, with the Saudi-owned TV channel Al Arabiya claiming that the U.S. and Iran have begun negotiations on a deal that could be published within hours.

이란 전쟁 종전을 향한 중재 외교가 분주해지고 있다. 중재 역할인 파키스탄, 그리고 협상 지원에 나선 카타르가 동시에 이란으로 고위급 인사를 보냈다는 보도가 나오면서다. 이에 더해 사우디아라비아 매체가 미국과 이란 간 합의문이 수 시간 내 발표될 수 있다고 전하면서 양측이 일단 전쟁을 멈춘 뒤 핵심 쟁점을 후속 협상으로 넘기는 ‘선휴전·후협상’ 방식에 접근한 것 아니냐는 관측이 나온다.

이란 테헤란 중심가의 한 광장에서 19일(현지시간) 친정부 시위대가 국기를 흔들며 집회를 열고 있다. AP=연합뉴스 이란 반관영 ISNA통신 등 현지 언론들은 22일(현지시간) 아심 무니르 파키스탄군 총사령관이 테헤란을 향해 출발했다고 보도했다. 무니르 총사령관은 미국과 이란 사이에서 오가는 종전안 교환에 직접 관여해온 인물로 꼽힌다. 카타르도 같은 날 테헤란에 협상팀을 보냈다고 한다.

로이터통신은 ‘카타르 협상팀이 전쟁을 종식하고 미해결 문제를 해결하는 합의에 도달하도록 돕기 위해 미국과 조율한 뒤 이란을 찾았다’고 전했다. 미국도 협상 가능성을 닫지 않고 있다. 마코루비 미 국무장관은 전날(21일) 이란과 협상에 대해 ‘일부 좋은 신호가 있다’며 ‘너무 낙관하고 싶지는 않지만 앞으로 며칠간 무슨 일이 일어나는지 보자’고 말했다. 이 같은 동시 움직임은 미국과 이란 사이 구체적인 종전 조건이 오가고 있다는 점을 시사한다.

최소한 물밑 접촉이 활발하게 이뤄지고 있다는 의미로도 해석된다. 저같은 상황에서 사우디아라비아 국영 방송 알아라비야는 미·이란 간 마련된 합의문 초안을 입수했다며 몇 시간 내 발표될 가능성이 있다고 보도했다. 알레비야가 전한 초안은 즉각적 휴전에 초점을 맞추고 있다. 해당 보도에 따르면 합의문에는 ▶모든 전선에서 즉각적이고 포괄적이며 무조건적인 휴전 ▶군사·민간·경제 인프라에 대한 공격 중단 ▶군사작전·여론전·내정 간섭 중단 ▶주권과 영토 보전 존중 등이 포함됐다.

해상 교통로 보장도 핵심 항목으로 제시됐다고 한다. 걸프 해역, 호르무즈해협, 오만만의 항행 자유를 보장하고 합의 이행 감시와 분쟁 해결을 위한 공동 절차를 수립하도록 했다는 것이다. 이란의 합의 이행 여부에 따라 미국의 제재를 점진적으로 해제하고, 공식 발표 직후 합의가 효력을 갖는다는 내용도 포함됐다고 매체는 전했다. 핵심 쟁점을 뒤로 미뤄다는 점도 눈여겨 볼 대목이다.

합의 발효 7일 안에 미해결 사안에 대한 협상을 시작한다는 조항도 담겼다는 게 알아라비야 보도 내용이다. 미국의 요구해온 이란의 고농축 우라늄 처리, 핵 프로그램 제한, 탄도미사일 문제, 역내 대리세력 지원 중단 등은 후속 협상 의제로 넘기는 구조로 보인다. 이에 따라 해당 초안이 합의로 발표되더라도 확전을 멈추기 위한 임시 안전판에 불과하다는 해석도 가능하다. 미국과 이란 모두 전쟁을 계속 끌고 가기에 부담이 커진 상황에서 중재국들이 휴전 틀을 먼저 밀어붙이고 있다는 의미다. 이근평 기자 lee.keunpyung@joongang.co.k





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