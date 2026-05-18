Iran Threaten to Tax Internet Cables and UK: The Risk of Digital Disaster

Iran's Central Military Headquarters statements suggest they'll impose taxes on internet cables crossing the Hormuz Strait, raising concerns about cyberattacks or potential disruption to global internet services. Additionally, the article mentions the risk of digital disaster in case of an attack on the cables by Iran, the potential impact on India and the UAE, and the economic consequences for tech giants like Google and Microsoft due to US-Iran sanctions.

미국 CNN 방송에 따르면, 이란군을 통합 지휘하는 하탐 알란비야 중앙군사본부의 에브라힘 졸파가리 대변인은 지난주 SNS에서 '우리는 (호르무즈 해협) 인터넷 케이블에 요금을 부과할 것'이라고 밝혔습니다.

이란혁명수비대(IRGC)와 연계된 관영 언론은 이란 정부가 호르무즈 해협 해저 케이블에서 수익을 창출할 계획이며, 구글과 마이크로소프트, 메타, 아마존 등 미국 빅테크 기업에 이란 법 준수를 요구할 것이라고 보도했습니다. 이란 매체는 또 해저 케이블 업체들이 호르무즈 해협 해저 통과에 대한 수수료를 지불해야 하며, 향후 케이블 수리·유지 보수 권한은 이란 기업에 독점적으로 부여될 것이라고 전했습니다. 이란이 소형 잠수함과 수중 드론 등을 동원해 해저 케이블을 파손할 수 있다는 우려도 나옵니다.

만약 이란이 해저 케이블을 공격할 경우 인터넷 속도 저하뿐 아니라 은행 시스템·군사 통신·AI 클라우드 인프라 등 모든 분야에 위협을 초래할 수 있습니다. 인도 역시 인터넷 트래픽 상당 부분에 영향을 받아 아웃소싱 산업에서 수십억 달러 규모 손실을 겪을 수 있다는 분석이 나옵니다. 아랍에미리트(UAE)에 본사를 둔 훕투르 연구소의 무ustada파 아흐메드 수석 연구원은 '(해저 케이블에 대한) 어떤 공격이라도 여러 대륙에 걸쳐 연쇄적인 '디지털 재앙'을 펼칠 수 있다'고 CNN에 말했습니다.

홍콩 통신회사 허치슨글로벌커뮤니케이션스(HGC)에 따르면, 2024년 예멘 후티 반군의 공격을 받은 선박이 침몰하면서 홍해 해저 케이블 3개가 절단됐고, 당시 해당 지역 인터넷 트래픽의 약 25%가 마비된 사례가 있습니다. 미국 빅테크 기업의 경우, 미국의 대이란 경제 제재에 따라 이란에 추가 요금 등을 지불하는 것 자체가 불가능한 상황입니다. 이란과의 충돌을 우려한 국제 통신사업자들은 의도적으로 이란 영해를 피해 케이블을 설치해왔으며, 이 때문에 걸프 지역의 해저 통신 인프라는 대부분 오만 영해 쪽에 밀집해 있는 것으로 알려졌습니다.

미국 조사회사 텔레지오그래피는 호르무즈 해협을 통과하는 케이블은 지난해 기준으로 전 세계 국제 대역폭의 1% 미만을 차지했다고 밝혔습니다





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Iran Hormuz Strait Internet Cables Digital Disaster US-Iran Sanctions Impact On Global Services Huawei Tech Giants

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