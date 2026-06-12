Iran Denies US-Iran Deal Announcement, But Both Sides Still Negotiating

Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi denied a report that the US and Iran were close to announcing a ceasefire agreement, but both sides are still negotiating the details of the deal.

아바스 아라그치 이란 외무장관이 지난달 15일(현지시간) 주인도 이란 대사관에서 열린 기자회견에 참석하고 있다. 미국과 이란의 종전 합의가 임박했다는 관측이 잇따르는 가운데, 이란이 오는 14일(현지시간) 스위스 제네바에서 양국이 종전 관련 양해각서(MOU)에 서명할 것이라는 보도를 공식 부인했다.

다만 합의 자체를 부정한 것은 아니어서 양측이 막판 문안과 절차를 놓고 최종 조율을 이어가고 있는 것으로 보인다. 이란 반관영 파르스통신은 12일(현지시간) 협상팀 관계자를 인용해 ‘일요일 제네바에서 미국과 이란의 합의가 서명될 것이라는 주장은 완전히 사실무근’이라고 보도했다. 이는 최근 서방 언론들이 잇따라 제기한 ‘제네바 서명설’에 대한 공식 반박이다. 앞서 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 미국과 이란이 종전을 위한 최종 단계에 도달했다며 ‘문서 작업만 남았다’고 밝혔다.

트럼프 대통령은 이르면 이번 주말 유럽에서 서명식이 열릴 수 있으며, 자신 대신 JD 밴스 부통령이 참석할 것이라고 언급했다. 이후 미국과 이란 언론들은 양측이 마련한 것으로 알려진 종전 MOU 초안 내용을 잇달아 보도했다. 초안에는 휴전, 대이란 제재 완화, 동결자금 해제, 호르무즈해협 재개방, 미군 철수 등의 내용이 포함된 것으로 전해졌다. 미국 정치전문매체 액시오스는 미국 공군 C-17 수송기 여러 대가 유럽으로 이동했으며, 이는 미·이란 서명식 준비와 관련된 장비 수송일 가능성이 있다고 보도하기도 했다.

블룸버그통신 역시 미국과 이란이 이르면 14일 제네바에서 MOU 서명식을 개최하는 방안을 검토하고 있다고 전했다. 다만 이란 정부는 그동안 협상 타결 가능성은 인정하면서도 서명 일정이 확정됐다는 보도에는 거리를 둬 왔다. 이란 외무부는 ‘합의문 대부분이 정리됐지만 관련 의사결정 기구의 최종 승인이 남아 있다’며 ‘서명 시기와 장소를 언급하기에는 아직 이르다’고 밝혔다. 이 때문에 파르스통신의 이번 보도는 종전 합의 자체를 부인한 것이라기보다, 서명식 날짜와 장소가 이미 확정됐다는 관측을 차단하려는 성격이 강하다는 분석이 나온다.

블룸버그통신은 ‘제네바 서명설’을 보도하면서 ‘미국과 이란 간 소통이 예상보다 더디게 진행되고 있으며, 이란 측의 서명식 참석 여부도 아직 확정되지 않았다’고 전했다





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