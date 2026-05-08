Iranian state TV reports that Iran military retaliated against US attack with rockets

Iranian state TV reported that Iran military retaliated against US attack with rockets, citing a statement from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's deputy commander, Major General Ebrahim Sallaiee. The statement claimed that the US violated the ceasefire and attacked Iran's oil tanker first, prompting Iran to retaliate with attacks on US ships in the Gulf.

이란국영방송은 이란군이 미국의 공격에 대한 즉각 보복 차원에서 로켓 등을 발사했다고 보도했다. 이란 프레스티브이 공개 영상 갈무리.7일 이브라힘 졸파가리 이란군 통합 지휘본부 카탐알안비야 대변인은 미군이 휴전 협정을 위반하고 오만만에서 이란 유조선을 먼저 공격해, 이란이 보복으로 미군 함정을 공격했다고 이란국영방송 프레스티비를 통해 밝혔다.

졸파가리 대변인은 ‘공격을 받은 해당 유조선이 이란의 자스크 인근 영해를 지나 호르무즈해협으로 향하고 있었으며, 그와 별개로 또다른 이란 선박도 아랍에미리트 푸자이라항 맞은편 호르무즈 해협에 진입하던 중 공격을 받았다’고 전했다. 그는 동시에 미국은 중동 지역 일부 국가들과 공모해 반다르 하미르, 시리크, 케슘 섬의 민간인 거주 구역을 공격했다”고 주장했다. 그는 이어 이란군이 ‘즉각 대응 차원에서 호르무즈해협 동쪽과 (이란) 차바하르항 남쪽에서 미군 함정을 공격해 상당한 피해를 입혔다’고 말했다.

하지만 미 중부사령부는 이날 소셜미디어 엑스(X)에 올린 성명에서 ‘7일 미 해군 유도미사일 구축함이 호르무즈해협을 통과해 오만만으로 향하던 중, 이란의 이유 없는 공격을 저지하고자 자위 차원 공격으로 반격했다’고 밝혔다





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