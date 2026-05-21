Interview with a Korean Student Film Director at the Cannes Film Festival

A Korean student film director shares his thoughts on the Cannes Film Festival and his dreams of making his first feature film.

영화 '사일런트 보이시스' 진미송 감독(칸=연합뉴스) 정래원 기자="칸영화제 라 시네프(학생영화) 부문 감독들의 꿈은 결국 '첫 장편'을 찍어내는 거예요. 그런 의미에서 이번 초청은 저처럼 미래를 준비하는 젊은 학생 영화인에게 정말 좋은 기회가 될 것 같습니다.

". 이날 칸영화제 팔레 데 페스티발 건물의 라 시네프 라운지에서 만난 진 감독은"칸영화제에 초청되고 나면 사람들이 알아봐 주기 시작하고, 감독으로서 많은 기회를 얻게 된다고 들었다"며 기대감을 나타냈다.

'사일런트 보이시스'는 미국으로 이민 간 한국인 4인 가족 개개인의 쓴 사정을 담은 17분짜리 단편이다. 한국에 아픈 부모를 두고 온 아버지와 예술가의 꿈을 포기한 어머니, 등교 전 책가방에 몰래 식칼을 챙겨 넣는 초등학생 둘째 딸, 사랑을 시작한 첫째 딸 등 각자의 사정을 섬세하게 그려냈다. 컬럼비아대학, 나딘 미송 진'이라는 감독 소개 글과 작품 내용을 고려하면 유학파인 진 감독이 자기 어린 시절을 담아 만든 이야기인 것 같지만, 진 감독은 토종 한국인이다. 성균관대학교에서 영화 연출을 공부한 뒤 현재 미국 컬럼비아대 영화과 대학원 과정을 밟고 있다.

진 감독은"한국에서 쭉 살다가 뉴욕에 가니까 일상에서 매일 미묘한 격차가 느껴졌다"며"노골적인 인종차별은 없지만 위축되는 경험을 하고, 매일 작은 패배감을 느낀 것 같다"고 떠올렸다. 뉴욕은 이민자가 많은 도시여서 모두가 저와 같은 경험을 함께하고 있다는 생각이 들었다"며"이걸 살려서 영화를 만들면 좋겠다고 생각했다"고 돌아봤다. 진 감독은"제 세대에 관한 이야기를 하고 싶다"며"주변에 유복한 가정에서 모자람 없이 자라며 특권을 누린 친구들이 많았는데, 그들 중 길을 잃은 친구들이 많다고 느꼈다"고 설명했다.

컬럼비아대 교수님들이 칸 초청 자체보다 영화제가 끝난 뒤 어떻게 하느냐가 더 중요하다는 조언을 해주셨다"며"얼른 돌아가서 시나리오를 열심히 쓱, 발을 뻗어나가고 싶다"고 말했다. 홍익대학교 재학생 최원정 감독도 애니메이션 작품 '새의 랩소디'로 올해 칸영화제 라 시네프 부문에 나란히 초청됐다. 최 감독은"실사 작업뿐 아니라 애니메이션 감독으로서도 세계적으로 인정받을 수 있다는 가능성을 보여준 기회라고 생각했다"며 칸 방문의 의미를 밝혔다.

그는"애니메이션의 매력은 창작자의 상상력을 가지고 온전히 자율적으로 만들어낼 수 있다는 것"이라며"현실적인 제약에서 벗어나, 실사 영화에서는 할 수 없는 것도 가능하다"고 설명했다.

'새의 랩소디'는 손에 쥘 수 없는 새를 붙잡으려 애쓰는 공허한 추격 끝에 한 인간이 자유를 얻는 과정을 그린 작품이다. 해소되지 않는 욕망과 공허, 자유 등 추상적인 키워드를 색감의 대비를 통해 감각적으로 담아냈다. 그는"칸영화제를 경험하면서, 앞으로도 더 용기를 내 무엇이든 다 해볼 수 있겠다는 생각이 들었다"며"삶의 본질을 탐구하는 철학적인 작업을 이어가고 싶다"고 했다





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Korean Student Film Director Cannes Film Festival Student Film Competition Feature Film Dreams

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