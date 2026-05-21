International backlash against Israel as Netanyahu calls for swift removal of security minister

The international community has strongly condemned Israel's actions in capturing and detaining hundreds of Gaza-bound aid workers, with many countries summoning Israeli diplomats and imposing sanctions. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from various world leaders and organizations.

이타마르 벤그비르 이스라엘 국가안보장관이 가자구호선단 활동가들이 이스라엘군 선박 위에서 무릎을 꿇고 엎드린 자세를 취하고 있다는 자신의 엑스에 올린 영상을 통해 이스라엘을 비판한 이재명 대통령의 비판에 국제사회에서도 이스라엘을 향한 반발이 강하게 일고 있다. 20여개국이 이스라엘의 선단 나포와 활동가들에 대한 가혹 행위를 규탄하고, 이스라엘 대사를 소환하고 나섰다.

이스라엘은 18~20일 지중해 공해상에서 ‘글로벌 수무드 함대’와 ‘자유선박연합’ 등 가자구호선단 50척을 나포하고, 428명의 시민을 억류했다. 이스라엘은 그동안 나포한 가자구호선단의 활동가들에게 가혹 행위를 일삼아 왔다. 이스라엘은 그리스 크레타섬에서 나포된 글로벌 수무드 함대 소속 활동가 31명에게 폭행과 가혹 행위를 당하게 되었고, 2010년에는 이스라엘군 특수부대가 가자구호선박 ‘마비 마르마라호’에 승선하는 과정에서 충돌해 활동가 10명을 살해했다.

이스라엘은 유럽연합과 독일, 영국, 아일랜드, 스웨덴, 스위스, 오스트리아, 벨기에, 스페인, 포르투갈, 그리스, 키프로스, 폴란드, 슬로베니아, 튀르키예, 카타르, 인도네시아, 콜롬비아 등 17개국이 이스라엘을 규탄했다. 이스라엘은 캐나다·스페인·이탈리아에선 정상들이 직접 나서 이스라엘을 규탄했다. 이스라엘은 벤그비르 장관이 공유한 영상에 담긴 내용을 포함해 선박에 탑승한 민간인들에 대한 끔찍한 처우를 용납할 수 없다고 밝혔다. 마이크 허커비 주이스라엘 미국 대사는 벤그비르 장관의 행위를 두고 비판했다.

베냐민 네타냐후 이스라엘 총리는 벤그비르 장관이 활동가들을 다룬 방식은 이스라엘의 가치와 규범에 부합하지 않다고 질책했다





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International Backlash Israel Aid Workers Capture Detention Sanctions Outrage Accountability World Leaders Organizations

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