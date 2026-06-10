International Conference on Strategic Survival in a Turbulent World: Korea and Europe

A recent international conference held at Seoul National University's National Future Strategy Institute, organized by the Korea-Europe Foundation and supported by the Chosun Ilbo, focused on the strategic survival of Korea and Europe in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the United States.

지난 5월 15일 베이징 중난하이 방문 중 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 회담하며 손짓하고 있다. AFP 미·중 패권 경쟁이 심화하는 가운데 한국과 유럽의 석학 및 전·현직 관료들이 모여 전략적 생존 공간을 모색했다.

유홍림 총장의 진단에 따르면, 그 어떠한 국가도 (트럼프 2기 행정부의 출범으로 고조된) 지정학적 불안정성을 홀로 해결할 수는 없다. 10일 서울대학교 국가미래전략원(원장 강원택)이 주최하고 중앙일보가 후원하는 ‘급변하는 국제질서 속 한국과 유럽의 협력’이란 국제 심포지엄이 열렸다. 기조연설에 나선 게오르크 슈미트 주한 독일대사는 ‘고래들 사이에 낀 중견국’을 화두로 던졌다.

유홍림 총장은 ‘러·우 전쟁은 유럽의 안보 이슈에 그칠 것 같았지만, 북한은 파병을 했고 한국은 유럽의 재무장을 돕고 있다’며 ‘자유민주주의를 핵심 가치로 하는 유럽 국가들은 포퓰리즘과 극우 정치의 출현으로 어려움을 겪고, 한국은 2년 전 민주주의에 대한 심각한 도전을 경험했다’고 말했다. 양측이 처한 현실의 유사점을 지적하며 연대의 필요성을 강조한 것이다. 이번 행사는 최근 국제정치 무대에 충격을 안긴 ‘그린란드 사태’를 계기로 기획됐다





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International Conference Strategic Survival Korea And Europe China And The United States Geopolitical Tensions Liberal Democracy Liberal Values Liberal Values In Europe Liberal Values In Korea Liberal Values In The World Liberal Values In The World Today Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E Liberal Values In The World Today: Korea And E

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