Inspections at a South Korean Government Agency Unveil Apparent Corruption, leading to Interim Measures and Restructuring

The South Korean Government has uncovered alleged instances of corruption by a senior official. The official, scheduled to retire soon, made improper hires and directed employees to violate contract terms. As a result, the official was subject to disciplinary action and interim measures were put in place.

감사원 완도군에 중징계·과태료 통보 요구 6월 정년퇴직 앞두고 전남도 징계위 회부 완도군청. 전남 완도군 소속 한 기관장이 두 아들을 아르바이트생으로 채용하고 직원들에게 부당한 계약을 지시하는 등 각종 비위를 반복해 오다 적발됐다.

이 기관장은 다음 달 정년퇴직을 앞두고 있지만 감사원은 비위가 심각하다고 보고 퇴직 전 중징계를 요구했다. 완도군은 22일 ‘감사원 감사에서 각종 비위행위가 적발된 전 산하기관장 A씨에 대해 최근 징계 권한이 있는 전라남도에 중징계를 요청했다’고 밝혔다. A씨의 공직자 이해충돌방지법 위반에 대해서도 관할 법원에 과태료를 부과하도록 통보했다. 다음 달 정년퇴직하는 A씨는 지난해 7월부터 ‘공로연수’에 들어간 상태다.

감사원은 A씨가 징계 등을 피해 퇴직하는 것을 막기 위해 완도군에 감사 결과를 우선 통보하며 중징계를 요구했다. 전남도는 이번달 중으로 징계위원회를 개최해 A씨에 대한 징계 수위를 결정한다. 감사결과를 보면 A씨는 2020년 7월부터 지난해 6월30일까지 5년 동안 완도군 한 직속기관의 소장으로 일했다. A씨는 이 기간 공무원들에게 경기도에 있는 한 업체와 1억6300만원의 수의계약을 맺거나 납품(이하 ‘국화’)를 수의계약으로 구입 하도록 지시했다.

그동안 완도군은 국화를 조달청을 통해 납품받아왔다. A씨는 지인들이 운영하는 업체와 8100만원의 상당의 수의계약을 맺거나 1억3000만원을 지원받는 보조사업자로 선정하도록 지시하기도 했다





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