Impact of US-Iran War on Gulf Countries' Economic Development Projects

The US-Iran war poses long-term threats to the economic development projects of Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, which are pursuing energy-independent growth strategies. With rising instability and potential cutoffs in oil revenues, experts worry about long-term damage to the economies of these countries.

People pass in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the 6th. As the war between the United States and Iran drags on, analysts say the economic development projects of the Gulf countries, pursued to move away from energy-dependent industrial structures, face long-term threats.

The Washington Post (WP) reported on the 10th that, because of the U.S.·Iran war, the long-term economic outlook for the Gulf countries, which are emerging as a global financial center, tourism hub, and technology powerhouse, has been put to the test. The tourism industry is also being hit hard





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US-Iran War Economic Development Projects Gulf Countries Tourism Industry Real Estate Industry Strait Of Hormuz Oil Exports National Vision Projects Middle East Economic Growth Forecast

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