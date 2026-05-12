Hana Bank sells Sangnoksoo delinquent claims to New Leap Fund

Hana Bank, a major South Korean bank, has decided to sell delinquent claims held by Sangnoksoo, a private bad bank established during the 2003 credit card crisis, to the New Leap Fund. This move comes after a report highlighting the lack of debt relief for those affected by the credit card crisis.

Hana Bank headquarters. Provided by Hana Bank Following Shinhan Card, Hana Bank , which holds a 10% stake in the private bad bank Sangnoksoo No. 1 Securitization Specialty Company ( Sangnoksoo ), announced on the 12th that it has also decided to sell Sangnoksoo delinquent claims to the New Leap Fund .

This move came right after a Kyunghyang Shinmun report titled ‘Though debt relief was championed, 90,000 from the credit card crisis 23 years ago were left behind··A blind spot in the Lee Jae Myung administration New Leap Fund’





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hana Bank Sangnoksoo New Leap Fund Credit Card Crisis Debt Relief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents of a Redevelopment Area Struggle with a Strange New CommitteeThe residents of a redevelopment area are dealing with a strange new committee called 'Moa Town Construction Preparation Committee' instead of the usual 'Redevelopment Promotion Committee'. They are concerned about their rights and the uncertainty of being evicted.

Read more »

Public adoption system changed, uncertain future for many children in need of homesA new public adoption system has come into effect, but it's causing uncertainty in the future of many children in need of homes.

Read more »

Samsung Asset Management Unveils New ETF to Profit from Semiconductor SurgeSamsung Asset Management, a leading asset management firm in Korea, is launching a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) called 'KODEX 반도체타겟위클리커버드콜' (KODEX Semiconductor Target Weekly Covered Call). The fund aims to capitalize on the rising momentum of the semiconductor sector while providing investors with stable income from dividend payouts and covered call strategies.

Read more »

Financial Commission Chairman Criticizes Lack of Inclusion of Long-Term Defaulted Accounts in New FundThe Chairman of the Financial Commission criticized the lack of inclusion of long-term defaulted accounts in the new fund, stating that it would lead to a 'half-hearted policy' if the fund did not encompass such accounts.

Read more »

New do-abok fund to absorb overdue loans, banks and card companies to sell overdue loans to fundThe Korea Financial Commission has announced that the Financial Stability Committee will absorb overdue loans and banks and card companies will sell overdue loans to the New do-abok fund.

Read more »

New record profit for domestic department stores, led by foreign visitorsDepartment stores Lotte, Shinsegae, and Hyundai reported historic first-quarter profit this year, fueled by an increase in foreign tourists and a rise in sales at their flagship stores. Shop Lotte reported a 12.4% and 47.1% increase in revenue and profit respectively, while Shop Hyundai recorded a 7.4% and 39.7% increase.

Read more »