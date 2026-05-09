Han Deok-su's Reduced Sentence in Insurrection Case

The former prime minister, Han Deok-su, has been handed a reduced sentence of 15 years in prison for his role in the promulgation of emergency martial law in South Korea. This change from the first-instance ruling, which had sentenced him to 23 years, signifies a shift in the court's interpretation of the law and the former prime minister's involvement. The appellate panel held that the president had the authority to proclaim martial law without being bound by State Council deliberations, reducing the former prime minister's responsibility for failing to stop martial law from solely omission liability.

Former Prime Minister Han Deok-su, indicted on insurrection charges, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on January 21, where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, marking a significant reduction from the first-instance ruling of 23 years.

The appellate panel held that the former prime minister could not be held solely responsible for failing to stop emergency martial law due to the president's authority to proclaim martial law without being bound by State Council deliberations. The panel also found him responsible for preparing false official documents, damaging public records, and perjury.

The reduced sentence suggests a shift in the court's interpretation of the law and the former prime minister's role in the proclamation of emergency martial law in South Korea





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Han Deok-Su Insurrection Charges First-Instance Sentencing Emergency Martial Law Reduced Sentence

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