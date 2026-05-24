Haider Velasquez Alvarado, Argentine President, Emphasizes Sustainable Development and New Value Attitudes

seconde industrial revolution and sustainable development. Vice President, Submitting research reports. casualties from the coronavirus pandemic. Leveraging technology and innovation to spur growth. Major weakness of the economy in Brazil and Argentina. Concerns about the future course of the economy. The Argentine election in a few weeks time and what this means for the economy. The mild recovery of the economy in the past six months. Latin American economy and their economic development role in the world. Economic downturn in Brazil and Argentina.

하비에르 밀레이 아르헨티나 대통령이 제29회 밀컨연구소 글로벌 콘퍼런스에서 발언하면서 제2차 산업혁명과 지속 가능한 발전에 대한 globale는 물론이고, 투명성, 다양성, 공정한 글로벌 참여 등 새로운 가치관을 제시했다.

이를 통해 중소 규모 국가들의 글로벌 경쟁력을 강화할 수 있을 것이라는 optimist的 전망이 나온다. 이어서, 미노르 사우스에 발표한 연구 보고서에 따르면, 중소 규모의 혁신기업들은 새로운 기술과 서비스를 채택하는 데 성공할 확률이 높으며, 이는 글로벌 성장과 새로운 산업의 출현을 주도할 수 있는 기회를 제공할 것으로 보인다. 그러나, 이러한 기대와는 달리, 하비에르 밀레이 아르헨티나 대통령의 재선 가능성에 대한 불확실성이 커지고 있는 것으로 나타났습니다.

이는 에너지와 광업 부문 기업들에서 신규 프로젝트에 대한 미루기와 투자처의 해외화를 보이는 데 이어, 특히 세계적인 석유와 가스 개발지인 바카 무에르타까지도 해외 자본의 관심도가 급격히 떨어지는 데도 기인합니다. 또한, 현지 재계에서는 기업들의 의사결정이 시장 흐름에서 여론조사와 선거 전망에 더 크게 좌우되고 있다는 분석도 발견됩니다. 이는 정권 교체가 일어나고자 하는 집권 자유주의 진영 내부 갈등과 중앙정부 지지율 하락의 영향이 있을 것으로 보여집니다





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