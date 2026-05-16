Hormuzh Strait Tensions Escalate as Iran and UAE Clash Over Attack Claims

The news text discusses the escalating tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over allegations of an attack on Iran's territory by the UAE. The text also mentions the ongoing military operations and the criticism from both sides.

지난달 초 아랍에미리트가 이란 본토를 공격했다는 소식이 뒤늦게 알려지고 이란이 이를 비판하자 아랍에미리트 정부가 방어 차원이라고 밝혔습니다. 그동안 호르무즈 해협을 봉쇄해 온 이란이 선박 통행을 위한 구체적인 방법과 조건을 새로 마련한다는 계획을 언급했다죠?

에브라힘 아지지 이란 의회 국가안보 ·외교정책위원장은"호르무즈 해협 통행을 관리하기 위한 지정 항로를 마련했고 조만간 공개할 예정"이라고 밝혔습니다. 그때문에, 하루 만에 중단된 미군의 민간 상선 구출 호위 작전, '프로젝트 프리덤' 작전 세력은 해당 항로를 이용할 수 없다고 분명히 했습니다. 최근 두 정상이 만난 미국과 중국이 호르무즈 해협을 재개방해야 한다는 데 일치된 의견을 보였다고 밝혔는데, 지금 호르무즈 해협 상황은 어떻습니까? 이에 호응하듯 아라그치 이란 외무장관은"이란과 전쟁 중인 선박을 제외한 모든 선박은 호르무즈 해협을 통과할 수 있다"고 밝히기도 했는데요.

동시에, 이란이 중국 선박의 호르무즈 해협 통항을 허용하기 시작했다는 현지 언론이 보도하기도 했습니다. 지난 14일, 인도 국적 화물선이 호르무즈 해협 인근 해역에서 드론이나 미사일 공격으로 추정되는 화재로 침몰했다고 인도 당국이 밝혔고, 하루 전에는 아랍에미리트 근처 바다에서 정박하던 선박이 나포돼 이란으로 끌려가기도 했습니다. 아랍에미리트가 지난달 초 이란 본토를 공격했단 소식이 알려지면서 이란 측 비판이 거센데, 아랍에미리트가 정당성을 주장하고 나섰다고요? 또,"어떠한 '위협이나 적대 행위'에도 대응할 수 있는 주권적, 법적, 외교적, 군사적 권리를 모두 보유하고 있다"고도 전했습니다.

아랍에미리트의 이번 성명은 이란 전쟁 국면에서 방어 조치만 취하고 있다는 기존 입장과 다른 행보란 지적에 정당성을 주장하기 위한 것입니다. 압바스 아라그치 이란 외무장관은 브릭스 회의 도중 아랍에미리트 대표를 향해"UAE가 이란에 대한 군사 작전에 직접 관여했다"고 밝히면서,"이스라엘과의 동맹이 당신들을 보호해주지 못했다, 이란에 대한 정책을 재고하라"고 일침했습니다. 이에 맞서 회의에 참석한 알 마라르 아랍에미리트 외교부 차관은"UAE가 민간인과 주요 기반 시설을 겨냥한 이란의 반복적인 '테러 공격'에 직면해 있다"며"이란이 전적인 책임을 물어야 한다"고 주장했습니다





YTN24 / 🏆 2. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran UAE Hormuzh Strait Attack Tensions Clash Military Operations

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