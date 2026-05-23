Heark to the Power of 'Buttermilk': New Health Drink Trend in Korea and Abroad

The article discusses the recent resurgence of Buttermilk (also known as Nooriungspukbimpung tea) as a wellness beverage in Korea and abroad. With the border between functional foods and dietary supplements becoming increasingly blurred, Buttermilk has emerged as a new health drink option. The article covers topics such as the origins of Buttermilk, its unique flavors and health benefits, and its growing popularity among Koreans and overseas consumers.

국내에서는 오래전부터 식용·약용 버섯으로 알려진 노루궁뎅이버섯이 최근 해외에서 집중력과 인지 기능 향상을 돕는 웰니스 식품으로 주목받고 있다. 픽셀즈 차와 건강기능식품의 경계가 흐려지면서 최근 해외에서는 '버섯차'가 새로운 웰니스 음료로 주목받고 있다.

상황버섯과 차가버섯은 물론, 노루궁뎅이버섯 같은 약용 버섯 원물을 활용한 차 제품도 다양해지면서 관련 시장에 대한 관심 역시 커지는 분위기다. 버섯차는 원래 한국과 중국 등 동양권에서 건강차 형태로 익숙하게 소비됐다. 약용 버섯을 말려 끓여 마시거나 달여 먹는 방식이 대표적이다. 버섯차는 특유의 흙내음과 은은한 쓴맛이 특징이다.

특히 영지버섯차는 나무 향과 쓴맛이 강한 편이라 생강이나 레몬, 꿀 등을 함께 넣어 마시기도 한다. 최근에는 서양에서도 동양권 웰니스 문화에 대한 관심이 높아지며 버섯차가 새로운 건강 음료로 자리 잡고 있다. 미국 라이프스타일 매체 리얼심플은 최근 영양 전문가들의 설명을 바탕으로 버섯차의 특징과 기대 효과를 소개했다. 기사에 따르면 미국 온라인 웰니스 시장과 카페 업계에서는 일반 차에 약용 버섯 추출물이나 분말을 섞은 형태의 버섯차가 인기를 끌고 있다.

최근에는 커피를 대신하는 음료처럼 판매되는 제품도 늘고 있다. 버섯차가 '커피보다 부담이 적다'는 점도 인기 요인으로 꼽힌다. 일부 제품은 카페인 함량이 낮거나 아예 카페인이 없는 형태로 판매된다. 레딧 등 해외 커뮤니티에서도 '카페인 불안감이 줄었다'는 후기가 이어지고 있다.

버섯 효능 가운데 가장 많이 언급되는 부분은 항산화 작용이다. 버섯류에는 베타글루칸과 폴리페놀 같은 성분이 포함돼 있으며, 일부 연구에서는 염증 조절에 도움을 줄 가능성이 제기되고 있다. 장내 미생물 환경 개선이나 면역 기능 유지에 긍정적인 영향을 줄 수 있다는 분석도 나온다. 노루궁뎅이버섯은 집중력과 인지 기능 관련 성분으로 자주 거론된다.

일부 연구에서는 신경 성장과 연관 가능성이 제시되기도 했다. 영지버섯은 스트레스 관리와 숙면 관련 제품에 자주 활용되며, 차가버섯은 항산화 성분이 풍부하다는 점에서 관심을 받고 있다. 다만 전문가들은 건강 효과가 과장되는 경우도 많다고 경고한다. 현재까지 상당수 연구는 동물실험이나 초기 단계 수준이며, 인체 대상 근거는 아직 제한적이라는 것이다.

특히 건강기능식품 형태 제품은 성분 함량 차이가 크기 때문에 주의가 필요하다. 미국 식품의약국(FDA) 역시 버섯 기반 보충제 일부 제품에서 허위·과장 광고 문제가 반복적으로 발생했다고 경고한 바 있다. 특정 질환이 있거나 면역억제제를 복용 중이라면 섭취 전 전문가 상담이 필요하다. 전문가들은 버섯차가 건강한 식습관의 일부가 될 수는 있지만, 특정 질병을 치료하거나 예방하는 '기적의 음료'로 받아들이는 것은 신중히 해야 한다고 강조했다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US to move part of Thaad from South Korea to Middle East amid tensions with IranThe US is relocating some of the Thaad anti-missile components from South Korea to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, revealing preparations for a potential escalation.

Read more »

The Regional Imbalance in KoreaThe news text highlights the regional imbalance in Korea, particularly the lack of major franchises like Starbucks in certain regions and the abundance in others.

Read more »

Activist Kim Ah-hyun Returns to South Korea after Being Captured by Israeli ForcesKim Ah-hyun, an activist who was captured by Israeli forces while on a humanitarian mission to Gaza, has returned to South Korea and shared her harrowing experience.

Read more »

North Korea's 'Nimble Fingers' Rhetoric and Language UseThe news text discusses the analysis that the 'nimble fingers' rhetoric used by North Korea during the 2018 inter-Korean summit was a strategic and deliberate act. It also mentions that Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, has a tendency to use South Korean language in his speeches, which is unusual for a North Korean leader.

Read more »

StarBucks Korea Fights Back Against Criticism After Tank Day EventIn this news article, the author discusses the backlash and legal proceedings against StarBucks Korea after their controversial 'Tank Day' event on 18 May 2019, which led to criticism and high-level resignations.

Read more »

Kim Jong-unThis news article discusses the 17th anniversary of the passing of former President of Korea, Kim Dae-jung, and the celebration of the occasion by various politicians and other attendees.

Read more »