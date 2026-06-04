Government to Launch Investigation into Health Insurance Fraud

The government plans to launch an investigation into health insurance fraud, known as '거짓청구', to prevent the misuse of public insurance funds.

정부가 실제 진료하지 않은 환자를 진료한 것처럼 꾸며 건강보험 진료비를 타내는 ‘ 거짓청구 ’ 단속에 나선다. 보건복지부는 올 하반기 가짜 진료, 가짜 환자 등 건강보험 거짓청구 를 적발하기 위한 기획조사를 실시할 계획이라고 4일 밝혔다. 2024~2025년에는 코로나19 등의 영향으로 중단됐지만, 올해부터 거짓청구 조사를 시작으로 다시 실시된다.

복지부는 6월부터 준비 절차를 거쳐 이르면 8월부터 본격 조사에 들어갈 예정이다. 서울 국민건강보험공단 지사의 모습. 연합뉴스 거짓청구는 실제 하지 않은 진료 행위를 한 것처럼 속여 요양급여비용, 즉 진료비를 청구하는 행위다. 실제 진료하지 않은 환자를 진료한 것처럼 꾸미거나, 실제 근무하지 않은 의사가 근무한 것처럼 허위로 청구하는 경우가 대표적이다.

입원일수나 내원일수를 부풀려 청구하거나, 비급여 진료를 한 뒤 건강보험 진료비까지 이중으로 청구하는 사례도 포함된다. 실제 투약하지 않은 약제비를 청구하거나 무자격자의 진료ㆍ조제 비용을 청구하는 경우도 적발 대상이다. 복지부에 따르면 거짓청구로 적발된 건강보험 재정 누수액은 연평균 약 96억원이다. 전체 부당청구 금액의 약 30%를 차지한다.

국민이 낸 보험료가 허위 진료비 청구로 새는 구조인 만큼, 복지부는 이번 기획조사를 통해 건강보험 재정 누수를 줄이겠다는 방침이다. 조사 항목과 시기는 6월 중 확정된다. 복지부는 의약계 등 민간 전문가가 참여하는 현지조사 선정심의위원회 심의를 거쳐 구체적인 조사 항목과 시기를 논의한 뒤 사전 예고할 계획이다. 적발된 기관에는 부당이득 환수와 행정처분이 뒤따른다.

거짓청구 금액은 부당이득금으로 환수하고, 최대 1년간 업무정지를 부과할 수 있다. 업무정지로 요양기관 이용자에게 심한 불편이 예상되는 경우에는 과징금으로 갈음할 수 있는데, 총 부당금액의 최대 5배까지 부과할 수 있다. 예를 들어 부당금액이 20억원이면 업무정지를 대신한 과징금은 최대 100억원이고, 부당이득 환수액 20억원을 포함해 총 120억원을 징수할 수 있다. 거짓청구가 확인된 기관은 업무정지나 과징금 외에 고발 조치도 받을 수 있다.

거짓청구 금액이 1500만원 이상이거나 거짓청구 비율이 20% 이상인 요양기관은 건강보험공표심의위원회 의결을 거쳐 위반 사실이 공개된다. 기획조사 과정에서 진료기록부 거짓 작성 등 의료법 위반사항이 적발되면 의료인에게 1년 범위에서 자격정지 처분도 내려질 수 있다. 권병기 복지부 건강보험정책국장은 “가짜 진료, 가짜 환자 등 거짓청구에 대한 기획조사를 통해 국민의 소중한 보험료로 운영되는 건강보험에 누수가 발생하지 않도록 하겠다”고 밝혔다. 이에스더 기자 etoile@joongang.co.k





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health Insurance Fraud 거짓청구 Health Insurance Investigation Health Insurance Fraud Prevention Health Insurance Fund Misuse

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