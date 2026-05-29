Government to Review Education Fiscal Grant Method Change

The government is seriously reviewing a plan to change the method for calculating local education fiscal grants from linkage to domestic taxes to linkage to the current-price (nominal) growth rate.

After the five-tier school-record grading system was applied, high school internal exams generally became easier, and average scores rose.

It has been confirmed that the government is seriously reviewing a plan to change the method for calculating local education fiscal grants from linkage to domestic taxes to linkage to the current-price (nominal) growth rate.

With the number of students decreasing while education grants are surging, the government has decided to overhaul the broad framework of education finance distribution that it has maintained for 55 years.

According to reporting by the Kyunghyang Shinmun on the 28th, the Ministry of Planning and Budget is drawing up a plan to reform the method of calculating local education fiscal grants into a system linked to the current-price growth rate.

As soon as consultations with the Ministry of Education are concluded, the ministry plans to present the final plan at the National Fiscal Strategy Meeting, chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, as early as next month. Local education fiscal grants were introduced in 1972, when the number of students was rapidly increasing, to secure stable finances for primary and secondary education.

Irrespective of student numbers, a uniform 20.79% of domestic tax revenue is unconditionally allocated to city and provincial offices of education, so the amount automatically grows when tax receipts rise. Recently, with national tax revenue climbing steeply amid a favorable semiconductor cycle, the likelihood that education grants will expand uncontrollably has increased.

For this reason, there has been steady criticism that the structure in which education finances mechanically swell in proportion to domestic tax collections, even as the number of students declines, should be changed. If mandatory expenditures such as education grants increase despite the fall in the school-age population, the fiscal capacity to respond to economic cycles can be weakened.

In fact, the size of the grants has nearly doubled over ten years, from 39.4 trillion KRW in 2015 to 70.2 trillion KRW in 2025. During the same period, the number of students dropped sharply from 6.38 million to 5.02 million.

Although the student population is expected to fall into the 4.8 million range this year, the total amount of grants, including the supplementary budget, is instead projected to reach 76.4 trillion KRW, the largest on record.

Accordingly, the ministry considers the ‘current-price growth rate linkage method’ to be appropriate when both the decline in the school-age population and the stability of education finances are taken into account.

Linking to the current-price growth rate allows the increase in education finances to be aligned with the pace of overall economic growth, thereby avoiding a situation in which ‘students are decreasing but money is left over’. In fact, among major OECD countries, there are almost no cases that, like Korea, have an automatic distribution structure that uniformly links education budgets to domestic taxes.

However, because the current-price growth rate itself is highly volatile, the government is also considering adding a supplementary formula to temper the magnitude of fluctuations.

Initially, the ministry had examined a plan to integrate general local finances and local education finances and distribute them in a single block, but, encountering resistance from the Ministry of Education, which demands the independence and stability of education finances, it shifted to the ‘current-price growth rate linkage method’.

Minister Park Hong-geun of the ministry also said at a press briefing on the 21st of last month, ‘The school-age population has declined significantly, but domestic taxes have gone up further, making local education finances much better off than those of local governments and the central government. ’ He added, ‘We will seek alternatives through public debate.

’ The key variable is passage through the National Assembly. Because the calculation method for the grants is specified as a statutory ratio in the Local Education Finance Grants Act, an amendment to the law is required for an actual overhaul.

As this would be the first structural reform in 55 years since the law was enacted in 1971, considerable friction is expected during deliberations in the National Assembly. Kim Hak-su, a senior research fellow at the Korea Development Institute (KDI), said, ‘If the linkage to domestic taxes is maintained, the pace of increase in education finance grants is expected to be very steep.

’ He added, ‘Ultimately, as this burden will inevitably fall on future generations, the system should be overhauled swiftly to reflect realities such as the decline in the school-age population.





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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