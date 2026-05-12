Gongju Public Sentiment Shifts Towards Democratic Party After Martial Law Incident

A little over 20 days before the 6·3 local election for South Chungcheong governor, Gongju, a representative conservative stronghold, shows noticeable shifts in public sentiment. The incident of illegal martial law declaration has affected the election outcome.

Gongju public sentiment a little over 20 days before the 6·3 local election for South Chungcheong governor ‘Conservative stronghold shifting to the Democratic Party after martial law ’ winds of change Despite a by-election, interest is low, with many saying ‘do not know who is running’ Former President Yoon Suk Yeol greets citizens at Gongju Sanseong Market in South Chungcheong on December 2, 2024.

Yonhap News On the 11th, with a little over 20 days to the 6·3 local elections, at Gongju Sanseong Market in South Chungcheong. The market alleys bustled with visitors shopping, but the heat of the election was scarcely felt.

Although campaign offices were set up at the entrance and along the roadside, even election-related banners were hard to spot. Gongju is a representative conservative stronghold where, in the 20th presidential election, former President Yoon Suk Yeol won 54.70% (37,339 votes), far ahead of then-presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung at 41.71%·28,472 votes.

However, assessments say that since the 2024 12·3 illegal martial law incident, noticeable shifts have been detected in local public sentiment. This South Chungcheong governor election is a head-to-head contest between Democratic Party candidate Park Soo-hyun and People Power Party candidate Kim Tae-heum.

Choi Deok-su (in his 60s), who has run a fish shop at Gongju Sanseong Market for nearly 40 years, said, ‘It used to be a neighborhood with a strong conservative tendency, but since right after the martial law the atmosphere has tilted toward the Democratic Party.

’ Choi said, ‘Park has experience in central politics and Kim also has a lot of experience as a lawmaker and governor,’ while adding, ‘separately from the two candidates, the sudden candidacy declaration by former chief of staff Jeong Jin-seok, who bears responsibility for the martial law, seems likely to affect this election.

’ He said, ‘Former President Yoon visiting this market one day before the martial law declaration still remains in the memory of the merchants,’ and ‘the candidacy announcement by former chief of staff Jeong has pulled the nightmare of martial law back out. ’ Gongju is cited as a region with a symbolic link to former President Yoon.

Yoon Ki-jung, a former Yonsei University professor and the father of former President Yoon, is known to be from Gongju. On December 2, 2024, the day before the martial law declaration, former President Yoon visited Gongju Sanseong Market and said, ‘Since Gongju is the hometown of my father, it is little different from being my own,’ and ‘as a son of Gongju, I am working hard thanks to your constant support.

’ Ms. Kim (75), who was greeting customers at a clothing shop in the market, said, ‘I know Park because he served as the local district lawmaker, but Kim feels relatively less familiar,’ and ‘regardless of party preference, among merchants many see martial law itself as a despicable choice.

’ A man in his 70s, identified as A, who has run a shoe shop here for more than 40 years, also said, ‘In the past it was almost entirely People Power Party in mood, but these days many people openly say they support the Democratic Party,’ and ‘friends around me used to support conservative-leaning candidates, but now they all say they support the Democratic Party candidate.

’ Gongju Sanseong Market in South Chungcheong is crowded with visitors on the 11th, 23 days before the 6·3 local elections. Kang Jeong-Eui, reporter In the region, reactions suggest that interest in the Gongju·Buyeo·Cheongyang National Assembly by-election, which is being held alongside the South Chungcheong governor race, is lower than expected.

The Democratic Party recently nominated lawyer Kim Young-bin, a native of Gongju who completed elementary, middle, and high school all in his hometown, and the Reform New Party has put forward Lee Eun-chang. By contrast, the People Power Party has not yet finalized a candidate.

After former chief of staff Jeong Jin-seok announced and then withdrew an intention to run, a three-way primary is underway among So Jeong-im, Yoon Min-a, and Yoon Yong-geun, the party chapter head for Seongnam Jungwon District in Gyeonggi. The final candidate will be decided on the 13th.

Mr. Jeong (in his 70s), who works at a restaurant in the market, said, ‘Business is difficult and making a living is tough, so there is no leeway to pay attention to politics,’ and ‘I know the governor candidates to some extent, but I have no interest in and do not really know who is running in the National Assembly by-election.

’ Citizen B in his 80s also said, ‘I saw on TV news that someone would run in the local National Assembly election, but they were politicians completely unknown in the neighborhood,’ and ‘this time I am thinking that I should vote by looking at the party I support rather than the individual.





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gongju South Chungcheong Governor Election Democratic Party People Power Party Park Soo-Hyun Kim Tae-Heum Choi Deok-Su Ms. Kim A Martial Law Yoon Suk Yeol Yoon Ki-Jung Yoon Min-A Yoon Yong-Geun Seongnam Jungwon District Kim Young-Bin Lee Eun-Chang Jeong Jin-Seok Martial Law Declaration Conservative Stronghold Public Sentiment Interest Election Outcome

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