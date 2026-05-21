Glasgow・Jeju Tourists Regulate Shopping Coal Glasgow・Jeju Tourists Regulate Shopping Coal Glasgow・Jeju Tourists Regulate Shopping Coal

광주·전남 시민사회, 스타벅스 코리아· 정용진 규탄 광주 서구 광천동 이마트 광주점 앞에서 열린 기자회견에서 광주·전남 시민단체 관계자들이 5·18 ' 탱크데이 ' 행사로 물의를 빚은 스타벅스 코리아와 정용진 회장을 규탄하고 있습니다.

윤호중 행정안전부 장관이 5·18민주화운동 기념일을 '탱크데이'로 표현해 물의를 빚은 스타벅스에 대해 사실상 기관 차원의 불매운동을 선언하면서 관가 전반으로 이런 움직임이 확산할지에 이목이 쏠립니다. 이는 스타벅스가 이에 대한 반역사적 행태를 낳았기 때문입니다. 국민들이 불매운동이 빠른 속도로 확산하면서 5·18민주화운동의 성지인 광주 지역도 불매운동의 중심이 되고 있습니다. 행정안전부 한 고위 관계자는 '내부적으로 (불매운동과 관련된) 구체적인 지시는 없다'면서도 '스타벅스 상품을 쓰지 않는 쪽으로 방향이 잡힐 것 같다.

다른 중앙부처, 지방정부의 동참도 기대할 수 있지 않겠나'라고 전했다. 5·18 민중투쟁의 성지인 광주 지역도 불매운동의 중심이 되고 있습니다. #스타벅스 #정용진 #민주화운동 #탱크데





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스타벅스 정용진 민주화운동 탱크데이

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