Global Monetary Focus: The World of Gold and Its Volatility

The global monetary system is complex and difficult to analyze. The price of gold, which is not easily predictable, is only visible after the transaction is completed. The price of gold is often referred to as the 'invisible hand' by economists, as it is influenced by various factors that are difficult to predict. After Adam Smith, many economists have developed various data and indices to analyze the economic flow before the price is visible. The purpose is to make the complex production-distribution-exchange process more transparent.

글로벌 머니 관심 글로벌 머니를 내 관심에도 추가해드렸어요. 📈e-Data 스토리 글로벌 머니의 세계는 분석과 예측이 쉽지 않은 곳입니다. 단지 거래 완료 이후 나타난 가격만이 뚜렷할 뿐입니다.

‘근대 경제학의 아버지’ 애덤 스미스가 가격을 ‘보이지 않는 손’이라며 세속의 신이란 반열에 올려놓기도 한 이유입니다. 스미스 이후 수많은 이코노미스트는 가격이 드러나기 이전의 경제 흐름을 포착하기 위해 온갖 데이터와 지수를 개발했습니다. 잘 드러나지 않는 생산-유통-교환 과정을 좀 더 명확하게 알기 위해서입니다. e-Data 스토리는 무수한 경제(economy) 데이터(data) 가운데 ‘현재’ 시점에서 많은 점을 시사하는 수치를 소개하는 코너입니다. 골드바. 3차원 일러스트레이션 국제 금값이 침체 국면에 들어섰다.

고점에서 20% 정도 하락해서다. 값이 고점에서 20% 정도 떨어지면 자산 가격이 침체 국면 또는 침체장에 들었다고 보는 게 미국 월가 애널리스트들의 일반적인 판단이다. 최근 1년 새 금값은 뜻밖의 움직임을 보였다. 거침없이 올라 2026년 1월이 저물 무렵엔 온스(31.1g)당 5300달러를 돌파했다.

중국과 인도, 러시아 등의 중앙은행이 공격적으로 사들인 데다 금상장지수펀드(ETF)가 매수에 뛰어들어서다. 1차 저지선: 4000달러 금값 오름세는 2026년 2월 주춤했다. 일시 조정인지 아니면 대세 하락인지를 놓고 의견이 엇갈렸다. 그런데 미국-이스라엘이 이란을 공격했다. 월가의 거의 모든 애널리스트들이 금값 반등을 예상했다.

전쟁(갈등)이라는 금시장에선 호재로 통하는 사건이 금값이 주춤거리는 순간에 발생했다. 하지만 예상과는 달리 금 시세는 오르는 듯하다가 하락하기 시작했다. 국제 금값 2026년 6월 9일(현지시간) 금값이 온스당 4200달러 선으로 내려앉았다. 올해 들어 최저 수준이다.

전날까지 금값은 4300달러대에서 움직였다(위 그래프). 월가 애널리스트의 기술적 분석에 따르면 1차 심리적 저지선은 온스당 4000달러다. 이 선을 놓고 금시장의 낙관론자와 비관론자가 한동안 힘을 겨루다 방향이 결정될 전망이다. 이런 단기적 전망과 별도로 금융정보회사인 톰슨로이터 등이 취합한 2027년 금값 예상치는 온스당 5400달러 선이다.

지금까지 금값 상승을 주도한 세력은 크게 둘이다. 첫째는 중국과 러시아 등의 중앙은행이었다. 둘째는 중앙은행이 금을 사들인 뒤 투자은행(IB)들이 매수에 뛰어들었다. 골드먼삭스 등 IB의 분석에 따르면 중앙은행 매수와 금값 사이에 상관계수는 최근 2년 사이엔 0.85 수준이었다.

분석 기간을 길게 잡으면 0.6 수준이다. 상관계수가 1에 가까우면, 중앙은행이 사들인 만큼 금값이 올랐다고 해도 된다. 그런데 중앙은행이 2026년 1분기 마지막 달인 3월에 팔아 치운 규모가 약 70t에 이를 정도였다. WGC는 월간 보고서에서 ‘각국 중앙은행의 금 매수세가 이어지기는 하지만, 일부는 비중 축소에 들어간 듯하다’고 설명했다





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