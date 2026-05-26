Georges Buelitz's Final Exhibition in Venice

Georges Buelitz, a renowned artist from Germany, held his final exhibition in Venice before passing away. The exhibition featured his works, including a self-portrait titled 'The Angels Have Gone' and portraits of his wife, Elke.

권근영 문화부 기자 베니스로 떠나기 전, 게오르그 바젤리츠(1938~2026)가 전시 개막식에 참석해 인사말을 한다고 들었다. 그렇게 전시 방문 일정을 조율한 다음 날 새벽, 그의 부음을 접했다. 지난달 30일, 전시 개막 6일 전이었다.

이달 초 베니스의 산 조르조 마조레 섬, 유작전이 된 바젤리츠 개인전을 찾았다. 성당 옆 조르조 치니 재단 전시장엔 빈소인 양 검은 가벽을 쳤다. 세로 5m 가까운 황금빛 대작들이 걸려 압도적 존재감을 뽐냈다. 88세로 죽음을 맞이하기 전까지 2년간 그린 16점, 이 중 가장 작은 ‘천사들이 사라졌다’가 그의 자화상이다. 쳐지고 주름진 자기 몸을 거꾸로 그렸다.

휠체어에서 생활하기에 앉은 모습이다.

‘보행 보조기에 의지해 바닥에 펼쳐진 캔버스 위 황금빛 배경에 붓질할 때 문득 서글픈 마음이 들었다’는 그다. 나머지는 모두 아내 엘케의 초상이다. 검은 윤곽선으로 그린 몸뚱이 한가운데는 색색의 거친 선을 폭발하듯 그었다. 게오르그 바젤리츠, 천사들이 사라졌다, 2025, 300x215㎝.

전시장에선 작가의 인터뷰가 상영 중이었다.

‘베니스에서 여러분을 직접 만날 수 없게 되어 미안합니다. 이번만큼은 지난 60년 동안의 수많은 실험을 갈무리해 결론을 내고자 했습니다. ’ 타계 열흘 전 촬영한 이 영상이 마지막 인사가 됐다. 그는 평생 이미지를 거꾸로, 크게 그렸다.

그러다 보니 ‘무엇을 그리는가’보다 ‘어떻게 그리는가’가 도드라졌다. 날아오르는 게 아니라 추락하는 듯한 역전(逆轉)의 인물상들, ‘황금빛 영웅’이란 전시 제목이 역설적이다. 바젤리츠는 20대 후반인 1965년에 그린 ‘영웅’ 연작으로 세상에 이름을 알렸다. 제목이 무색하게 남루한 군복과 상처 입은 몸의 인물화로 패전 독일을 직시했다.

이제는 거꾸로 매달려 있는 ‘영웅’을 그린다. 홀로 쓸쓸하게 노화와 죽음을 받아들이는 자신과 아내의 몸뚱이다. 황금색 배경은 중세의 이콘화처럼 시공간을 초월한다. 수백개의 장외 전시가 열리는 베니스 비엔날레에서도 꼭 봐야 할 전시로 꼽히는 것은 이런 진정성 때문일 것이다.

세계적 미술가들의 전시가 쏟아지는 서울에서도 문득 ‘이 전시가 꼭 2026년의 서울에서 열려야 했을까, 그렇다면 누가 ‘지금 여기’와 가장 맞을까’ 생각할 때가 있다. 구 동독 출신 망명객으로 분단 독일의 현대사를 보편적 인간사로 확장한 바젤리츠는 나만의 이 리스트에서 빠지지 않는 화가다. 그는 8월에 서울 새문안로 세화미술관에서 회고전을 연다





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Georges Buelitz Final Exhibition Venice Self-Portrait Portrait Of Elke

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