Former Seoul University Professor Dies at 73

Professor Emeritus of Political and International Relations, Seoul University, passed away at the age of 73.

최정운 전 서울대 정치외교학부 교수가 지난 27일 별세했다. 최 교수는 1953년 부산에서 출생해 1972년 서울대 외교학과에 입학했다. 그는 1989년 ‘지식국가론: 영국, 프랑스, 미국에서의 노동통계 발달과 정치적 의미’를 주제로 미국 시카고대 정치학 박사학위를 받고 1990년 서울대 외교학과 교수로 부임했다.

이후 2018년 서울대 정치외교학부 교수로 퇴임하기까지 후학들에게 국제정치학과 국제문화론 등을 강의했고, ‘푸코의 눈: 현상학 비판과 고고학의 출발’, ‘새로운 부르주아의 탄생: 로빈슨 크루소의 고독의 근대사상적 의미’, ‘국제정치에 있어서 문화의 의미’ 등 논문과 저서를 남겼다. 1999년 풀빛 출판사에서 출간된 ‘5·18 민주화운동 ‘절대공동체’라는 독창적 개념으로 분석한 책이다. 고인은 이 책에서 5·18이 ‘민주화 운동’이기에 앞서 근본적으로 국가 폭력에 맞선 시민들이 ‘인간 존엄성’을 인정 받으려고 했던 투쟁이었다고 했다.

그는 이 책에서 “시민들이 공수부대와 맞서 목숨을 건 싸움에 참가한 것은 분노에 의한 것이었고 이 분노는 단순히 불의에 대한 심판관, 제3의 윤리적 행위자의 판단에 의한 것이 아니라 인간의 존엄성에 대한 분노였다”며 “시민들의 분노는 그들의 만행이 정해진 정의의 원칙에 어긋났다는 합리적 판단에 따른 행위가 아니라 사회적 인간으로서 본능적인 반응이었다”고 했다. 특히 ‘살아남기 위해 싸운다’ ‘우리 고장은 우리 손으로 지킨다’는 일념 하에 모인 광주 시민들이 “사유재산도 없고, 생명도 내 것 네 것이 따로 없었고, 계급도 따로 없었던” 상태로 함께했던 열흘간의 기간을 ‘절대공동체’라고 개념화했다.

‘폭력에 대한 공포와 자신에 대한 수치를 이성과 용기로 극복하고 목숨을 걸고 싸우는 시민들이 만나 서로가 진정한 인간임을, 공포를 극복한 용기와 이성 있는 시민임을 인정하고 축하하고 결합한’ 것이다. 그러한 절대공동체 하에서 ‘인간 존엄성은 인간이 자기 외에 더 큰 가치를 위해 생명을 거는 행위를 통해 인간 이상의 존재임을 인정’할 수 있었다는 데 ‘5월 광주’의 사회과학적 의미가 있다고 했다. 고인은 이 책으로 지난 2014년 제7회 후광학술상을 수상했다. 이 책은 2012년 오월의 봄 출판사에서 재출간됐다.

유족으로 부인 한진희씨, 자녀 윤석·은오·민정씨가 있다. 빈소는 서울아산병원 장례식장에 마련됐다. 발인은 30일





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Seoul University Professor Political And International Relations Professor Emeritus Death 73 Professor Emeritus Of Political And Internatio Seoul University Professor Emeritus Of Political And Internatio Seoul University Professor Emeritus Of Political And Internatio Seoul University Professor Emeritus Of Political And Internatio Seoul University Professor Emeritus Of Political And Internatio Seoul University

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