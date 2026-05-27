Foreign Tourists Driving Strong Sales at 'Chicor' Beauty Shop in Seoul

The 'Chicor' beauty shop in Seoul has been attracting foreign tourists, with 90% of its sales coming from the purchase of beauty devices. The shop has been successful in catering to foreign tourists by offering a wide range of K-beauty products and services.

신세계백화점 편집숍 ‘시코르’ 명동·홍대점 매출 90%는 외국인 뷰티 디바이스 구매 위해 오픈, 다국어로 응대, 메이크업 체험 인기 시코르 명동점이 외국인 관광객으로 붐비고 있다. 시코르는 신세계백화점이 운영 중인 프리미엄 뷰티 편집숍으로, K뷰티를 중심으로 브랜드 전략을 차별화하며 외국인 관광객들의 필수 쇼핑 성지로 자리 잡고 있다.

신세계백화점이 운영하는 프리미엄 뷰티 편집숍 ‘시코르(CHICOR)’가 외국인 관광객들의 필수 쇼핑 성지로 자리 잡고 있다. 지난해 12월 문을 열고 오픈 4개월 만에 매출이 두 배 가까이 뛰어올랐다. 특히 올해 4월 기준 외국인 매출 비중은 명동점 90.2%, 홍대점 91%에 달하는 등 외국인 고객이 가파른 매출 성장세를 견인한 것으로 나타났다. 시코르가 외국인 고객들에게 큰 호응을 얻고 있는 비결은 K뷰티를 중심으로 한 차별화된 브랜드 전략에 있다.

시코르 명동점과 홍대점은 오픈 초기부터 외국인 관광객 선호도가 높은 K뷰티 브랜드를 대거 선보인 데 이어, 최근 외국인 관광객 사이에서 관심이 높아진 ‘뷰티 디바이스’ 상품군까지 전략적으로 강화하며 차별화된 쇼핑 경험을 제공하고 있다. 특히 뷰티 디바이스는 ‘오픈런’ 현상이 나타날 정도로 외국인 고객들 사이에서 높은 인기를 끌고 있다. 피부 관리와 홈케어 시장이 발달해 다양한 뷰티 디바이스를 일상적으로 접할 수 있는 한국과 달리, 해외에서는 아직 전문 피부관리 인프라가 상대적으로 부족하고 가격도 비싸 한국 방문 시 관련 제품을 대거 구매하는 경향이 있기 때문이다.

이에 시코르는 국내 뷰티 편집숍에서는 찾기 힘든 뷰티 디바이스 상품군을 적극적으로 확대하며 차별화를 꾀하고 있다. 그 결과 명동·홍대점의 스킨케어와 뷰티 디바이스 매출은 올해 1월 대비 4월에 2.5배 이상 증가했다. 시코르 매장에서 고객이 전문 아티스트의 메이크업 서비스를 이용하고 있는 모습. 메이크업 체험 서비스 역시 외국인 고객들의 발길을 붙잡는 요소다.

시코르는 전문 라이선스를 보유한 메이크업 아티스트가 매장에 상주하며 컬러 진단과 터치업 서비스, 맞춤형 제품 추천 등을 제공하고 있다. 또한 고객이 인기 메이크업 브랜드 제품을 자유롭게 써볼 수 있는 ‘립앤치크바(Lip & Cheek Bar)’를 함께 운영해 체험형 쇼핑 수요를 끌어모으고 있다. 현재 명동·홍대점에서는 하루 평균 20~30명이 메이크업 서비스를 이용하고 있는데, 대부분이 K메이크업에 관심이 많은 외국인 고객이다. 영어·중국어·일본어 등 다국어 응대가 가능한 전문 인력도 배치해 외국인 고객 편의를 높였다.

신세계백화점은 이 같은 성장세를 기반으로 외국인 관광객 수요가 높은 상권 중심의 신규 출점도 적극적으로 검토하고 있다. 명동과 홍대에 이어 성수, 안국 등 글로벌 관광객 유입이 활발한 지역을 중심으로 신규 출점 가능성을 검토하며 K뷰티 콘텐츠 경쟁력을 더욱 강화한다는 계획이다. 단순 상품 판매를 넘어 K뷰티를 직접 체험하고 즐길 수 있는 ‘K뷰티 데스티네이션’으로 시코르를 키워간다는 전략이다.

신세계백화점 관계자는 “최근 국내외 고객들은 단순히 제품을 구매하는 것을 넘어 K뷰티의 트렌드와 라이프스타일, 전문적인 뷰티 서비스를 직접 경험하길 원하고 있다”며 “시코르는 차별화된 브랜드와 서비스를 지속해서 발굴해 글로벌 고객들이 가장 먼저 찾는 ‘K뷰티 데스티네이션’으로 성장해 나갈 것”이라고 말했다





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Chicor Beauty Shop Korean Beauty Products Foreign Tourists Beauty Devices Sales Growth K-Beauty Trend

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