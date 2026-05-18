Five major parcel delivery companies fined for unfair subcontracting practices

The Korea Fair Trade Commission imposed fines totaling 3.078 billion won on five parcel service providers for setting unfair special terms and failing to issue contracts when outsourcing parcel delivery services. The fines were imposed for shifting responsibility for safety accidents onto subcontractors and for failing to properly fulfill their obligation to issue contracts.

Delivery vehicles are parked at a Coupang logistics center in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Yonhap News It has been uncovered that five major domestic parcel-delivery companies entered into unfair contracts that shifted responsibility for safety accidents onto subcontractors.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission imposed approximately 3.1 billion won in fines on these courier companies.

On the 18th, the Korea Fair Trade Commission announced that it would issue corrective orders and impose fines totaling 3.078 billion won on five parcel service providers Coupang Logistics Service, CJ Logistics, Lotte Global Logistics Co., Hanjin Co., and Logen Co. for setting unfair special terms and failing to issue contracts when outsourcing parcel delivery services.

These five companies account for 90.5% of the market share. The fines by company are: Coupang 759 million won, CJ Logistics 612 million won, Lotte 633 million won, Hanjin 696 million won, and Logen 378 million won.

These sanctions began after the Korea Fair Trade Commission the Ministry of Employment and Labor the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport conducted a joint, unannounced inspection of parcel delivery sites last August. The move followed concerns that unfair subcontracting practices were causing heat-related illnesses and safety accidents among parcel workers.

According to the Korea Fair Trade Commission investigation, the parcel service providers shifted civil and criminal liability related to safety accidents onto agency branches. Specifically, they passed on costs such as attorneys fees arising from administrative sanctions complaints and assigned responsibility for the loss theft or leakage of customers personal information to the branches.

They also required branches to bear all civil and criminal liability for vehicle accidents. They also stipulated special terms requiring branches to compensate for losses caused by industrial action or allowing immediate termination of contracts upon a breach of contractual obligations without any opportunity to explain.

Branches that shouldered these burdens then passed them on to delivery drivers. Accordingly, the Korea Fair Trade Commission ordered measures to prevent recurrence regarding the unfair special terms and ordered businesses that had not as of the deliberation date completed contract revisions and renewals to amend delete the unfair special terms.

According to the Korea Fair Trade Commission, these companies also failed to properly fulfill their obligation to issue contracts. While entrusting agency branches with services such as parcel collection delivery logistics terminal operations and inter terminal cargo transport parcel companies including Coupang did not issue written contracts by the service start date in 2055 cases.

In one instance documents were delivered only after as many as 761 days had elapsed. The Korea Fair Trade Commission expects these measures to correct the unreasonable practices faced by parcel workers at agency branches and elsewhere and to reduce their workload.

Kim Dong myong head of the New Industries Subcontracting Investigation Division at the Korea Fair Trade Commission said Unlike how parcel service providers have rapidly expanded their business scale in a short period they have been negligent in establishing practices for entering into fair contracts with subcontractors We will examine areas closely tied to peoples daily lives and impose strict sanctions when violations of the law are found





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parcel Delivery Unfair Subcontracting Practices Safety Accidents Heat-Related Illnesses Korea Fair Trade Commission CJ Logistics Lotte Global Logistics Co. Hanjin Co. Logen Co.

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