First disabled astronaut from Paralympics set to become first disabled astronaut in space

John Powell, a British astronaut who competed in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games and won a silver medal in the 100m race, is set to become the first disabled astronaut in space. The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that Powell will be assigned to the 'Haven-1' space station for scientific research purposes, which is expected to be launched next year.

존 맥폴. 유럽우주국( ESA ) 홈페이지 캡처 패럴림픽 메달리스트 출신 영국인 의사가 우주정거장에서 지구 궤도를 도는 최초의 장애인 우주비행사가 될 것으로 전망된다. 영국우주국은 2일(현지시간) 존 맥폴(45)을 미국 민간 항공우주 스타트업 배스트(Vast)의 ‘헤이븐-1’ 우주정거장에 과학연구 임무로 파견하기 위한 자금 지원에 협력하는 내용의 협약(MOU)을 맺었다고 밝혔다.

최초의 민간 우주정거장으로 개발 중인 헤이븐-1 우주정거장은 이르면 내년 발사될 예정이다. 영국우주국은 ‘맥폴이 임무에 참여하면 인체 생리학과 근골격계 적응, 미중력 환경에서 의족과 같은 인공기관의 성능, 우주에서 사람들의 움직임과 균형 유지 방식 등에 관한 선구적 연구를 수행하게 될 것’이라고 밝혔다. 맥폴은 단거리 육상 선수 출신으로 유럽우주국(ESA)의 예비 우주비행사다. 그는 19세 때인 2000년 오토바이 사고로 오른쪽 무릎 아래를 잃은 이후 의족을 하고 단거리 선수로 활약했다. 2008 베이징 하계 패럴림픽에서는 육상 100m 동메달을 땄다.

영국 국민보건서비스(NHS)의 정형외과 의사 자격증을 취득했으며 세 자녀의 아버지이기도 하다. 맥폴은 2022년 신체장애를 가진 사람이 우주정거장에서 장기 임무를 수행할 수 있는지 살펴보는 ESA 프로젝트에 참여해 지난해 적합 판정을 받았다. 2023년부터 독일에 있는 유럽우주비행사 센터에서 훈련에 참여하고 있다. 그가 실제 우주정거장 진입에 성공하면 영국인으로서는 2016년 팀 피크 이후 처음이 된다.

맥폴은 영국우주국을 통해 낸 성명에서 ‘우리가 이 임무에 성공한다면 인류 우주비행에 중대한 이정표가 될 뿐 아니라 장애를 가진 사람들이 뭘 할 수 있는지, 지구든 우주든 성취에 한계가 없다는 강력한 메시지를 보낼 것’이라고 밝혔다. 그는 BBC 방송과 인터뷰에서는 우주비행사가 되는 데 필요한 자질로 ‘합리적인 성격, 문제해결 능력, 소통 능력, 압박 속에 결정을 내릴 능력’을 꼽았다. 이어 ‘패럴림픽에서 출발선에 선 경험, 외과의로서 장시간 힘든 상황에서 일한 경험, 환자 및 가족과 어려운 대화를 한 경험이 도움이 됐다’고 설명했다.

맥폴은 ‘아이들은 내가 우주에 가면 개를 키우게 해주겠다고 약속했기 때문에 신나 있다’며 ‘이제 와서 무를 수는 없다’고 말했다





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ESA John Powell Disabled Astronaut Space Station Scientific Research

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