Financial Firms Reverse Stance on Selling Delinquent Receivables 'Went from Sloth to Sell in One Day'

Financial institutions in South Korea, which had been hesitant to sell delinquent receivables, swiftly changed their minds and agreed to sell them to the New Leap Fund of Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO). This move has the potential to help some 110,000 long-term delinquent debtors embark on a fresh start. With this reversal, borrowers will have the opportunity to restructure and repay their arrears through staggered installments.

President Lee Jae Myung revealed a screenshot of an investor firm, Financial firms that had been reluctant to sell delinquent receivables , reversed their stance in just one day.

The financial authorities also stated that they had three key actions: (1) sell the long-term delinquent receivables to the New Leap Fund of Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO), (2) convene all nine Sangroksu shareholders, and (3) explore the sale of ineligible receivables to the New Leap Fund as well. Shinhan Card, the largest shareholder, decided to sell all long-term delinquent receivables to the New Leap Fund





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Financial Reform Financial Firms Investment Delinquent Receivables Sangroksu New Leap Fund Bankruptcy

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