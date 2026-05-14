Filipino Senator's Shooting at Senate House Raises Questions

A shooting incident occurred at the Senate House in Manila, Philippines, raising questions about the involvement of a former police chief and a senator in the 'War on Drugs' led by the late President Rodrigo Duterte.

필리핀 마닐라 상원 의회 청사 복도에서 의문의 총성이 발생해 보안 요원들이 이동하고 있다. 로드리고 두테르테 전 필리핀 대통령의 ‘마약과의 전쟁’에 관여했던 필리핀 상원의원의 체포 영장을 집행하는 과정에서 총성이 여러 발 울려 의회 내 소동이 벌어졌다.

총격은 국제형사재판소(ICC)의 수배를 받는 로널드 델라 로사 필리핀 상원의원의 체포 영장을 집행하고자 의회에 군인들이 배치된 상태에서 발생했다. 총격 이후 델라 로사 의원의 행방은 묘연한 상황이다. 필리핀 일간 인콰이어러는 델라 로사 의원이 상원 청사를 떠났고 건물 안에 없다고 전했다. 클레어 카스트로 대통령궁 대변인은 ‘첫 경고 사격은 상원 경호담당자였다’고 밝혔다.

델라 로사 의원은 전직 필리핀 경찰청장 출신으로 과거 두테르테 전 대통령이 벌인 마약과의 전쟁을 사실상 지휘한 인물이다. 2016년 7월부터 약 21개월간 필리핀 경찰을 이끌면서 마약범을 소탕한다는 명분으로 수사에 폭력을 동원했다. 이 과정에서 두테르테 전 대통령이 퇴임할 때까지 6200명의 용의자가 사망했다고 필리핀 정부가 밝혔다. 그러나 인권 단체에서는 사망자 수가 3만명에 이른다고 주장했다. 이후 그는 두테르테 전 대통령과 함께 반인도적 범죄 혐의로 국제형사재판소에 기소됐고 지난해 11월 델라 로사 의원에 대한 체포 영장이 발부됐다.

그는 자신의 혐의를 부인하면서 혐의가 있다면 자국 법원에서 재판을 받겠다고 주장해왔다. 또 필리핀이 2018년 국제형사재판소에서 탈퇴했기 때문에 필리핀에 대한 관할권을 갖지 않는다고 주장하며 국제형사재판소의 이송을 막아달라는 긴급 항소를 대법원에 제출하기도 했다. 페르난디드 로무알데스 마르코스 주니어 필리핀 대통령은 델라 로사 의원을 체포하라는 지시가 내려지지 않았다고 부인하면서 ‘우리는 이 사건의 진상을 규명할 것이다. 이번 사건이 정권 전복 시도의 일환이었는지 밝혀내야 한다’고 말했다





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Senate House Shooting War On Drugs Rodrigo Duterte Rodolfo Daluz International Criminal Court Human Rights Political Instability

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