Ebola outbreak in Congo prompts international concern

The Ebola outbreak in Congo has led to international concern as the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 200, with 204 deaths reported so far. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the national risk level to 'very high' and has expressed concern about the rapid spread of the virus in Congo.

21일(현지시간) 콩고민주공화국 이투리 주 부니아 외곽 르밤파라에서 적십자 직원들이 에볼라로 사망한 사람의 시신을 수습하기 전, 르밤파라 종합병원을 소독하고 있다. 로이터=연합뉴스 에볼라 변종 바이러스(에볼라) 진원지인 콩고민주공화국(민주콩고)에서 사망자가 200명을 넘었다. 23일(현지시간) AFP 통신에 따르면 민주콩고 정부는 이날 이번 에볼라 사태에서 의심 환자는 867명이며 이 중 204명이 숨졌다고 밝혔다.

세계보건기구(WHO)는 전날 민주콩고 에볼라 의심 사망자를 177명으로 발표했다. WHO는 이곳에서 에볼라 바이러스가 급속히 확산 중이라며 국가적 위험 수준을 ‘높음’에서 ‘매우 높음’으로 상향 조정했다. 아프리카 질병통제예방센터는 이번 집단발병 사태로 민주콩고와 우간다에 이어 앙골라, 부룬디, 중앙아프리카공화국 등 10개국이 위험에 처해있다고 우려했다. 그러면서 질변확산 이유를 지역 주민들의 잦은 이동과 불안정한 치안이라고 했다.

민주콩고에서는 올해 분쟁이 격화되며 560만여명이 피란길에 올랐고 이 중 약 250만명이 아동이다. 당국의 통제에 불만을 품은 동부 몽브왈루 주민들은 이날 천막 진료소에 불을 질러기도했다. 이번 공격에 의심환자 18명이 혼란을 틈타 도주했다. 또 국제적십자사연맹(IFRC)은 에볼라 사망자로 포함된 자원봉사자 3명이 지난 3월 27일께 현지에서 임무를 수행하다 감염된 것으로 보인다고 이날 밝혔다.

이 내용이 사실이라면 이번 에볼라 확산 시점은 알려진 기존 시점보다 한 달가량 빨라진다. 민주콩고 보건당국은 북동부 이투리 주에서 4월 말 첫 사망자가 발생한 것으로 보고 있다. 각국은 에볼라 입국을 막고 있다. 미국은 에볼라 바이러스 확산 지역을 방문한 이력이 있는 외국인에 미국 비자 발급을 일시 중단했으며 영주권 소지자라도 확산 지역 방문 이력이 있다면 미국 재입국을 제한했다.

미국 질병통제예방센터(CDC)는 이날 에볼라 검역 강화 공항으로 워싱턴덜레스국제공항에 이어 하츠필드-잭슨 애틀랜타 공항을 추가로 지정했다. 영국의 경우 에볼라 발생 국가에서 영국으로 입국하는 여행객 경로를 파악하고 감염 지역으로 이동하는 국민들의 건강을 보호하기 위해 모니터링 프로그램을 운영하고 있다. 아프리카연합(AU)과 인도 정부는 지난 21일 보도자료를 통해 에볼라가 확산하면서 이달 말 뉴델리에서 열릴 예정이던 제4차 인도-아프리카 정상회의 개막을 1주일 앞두고 연기했다. 이번에 확산 중인 바이러스는 백신과 치료제가 없는 ‘분디부조 변종’으로 알려졌다.

현재로서는 접촉 차단과 환자 격리, 증상 완화 치료 외에 뚜렷한 대응 수단이 없는 상황이다. 이재갑 한림대 강남성심병원 감염내과 교수는 ‘자이레형’은 여러차례 유행을 거치며 백신이 개발됐지만, 분디부교형 같은 경우에는 현재 백신이나 치료제가 개발이 돼 있지 않기 때문에 통제가 더 어렵다’고 설명했다. 팬데믹 가능성에 대해선 전문가들은 낮다고 본다. 방역당국의 행정력과 의료 인프라가 부실한 아프리카 일부 취약 지역 내에서만 국지적으로 퍼지는 양상을 보일 것이라는 분석이다





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Ebola Congo WHO International Concern Rapid Spread National Risk Level

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