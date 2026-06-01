Explosion at Hanwha Aerospace Daejeon Plant Results in Seven Casualties

On the morning of the 1st, after an explosion at the Hanwha Aerospace Daejeon plant in Oesam-dong, Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, access was controlled in front of the main gate as a Korea Electric Power official entered through it.

Yonhap News An explosion at the Hanwha Aerospace Daejeon plant resulted in seven casualties. As the site also suffered fatalities in two explosions a little over seven years ago, the facility’s safety management is likely to come under scrutiny.

At around 10:59 a.m. on the 1st, a fire caused by an explosion broke out in the cleaning room of Building 56 at the Hanwha Aerospace Daejeon plant in Oesam-dong, Yuseong-gu, Daejeon. The blast killed five employees who were inside the workplace and injured two others.

One of the injured sustained serious wounds and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

After receiving the explosion report, the fire authorities issued a Level 1 response at around 11:17 a.m., mobilizing about 40 pieces of equipment and some 200 personnel, and extinguished the blaze in 1 hour and 10 minutes, at around 1:07 p.m. The single-story, above-ground factory building with a total floor area of 544㎡ where the explosion occurred was completely burned.

The accident is presumed to have occurred when explosives detonated during the process of cleaning equipment and tools used to manufacture rocket propulsion units inside the plant.

Park Jae-ung, head of the Hanwha Aerospace Daejeon plant, said, ‘We believe the explosion happened while washing tools contaminated with explosives during the process of making propulsion units,’ and added, ‘Because explosives generally lose their (explosion) risk when they come into contact with water, we did not ordinarily regard this as a hazardous task, but the exact cause will only be known after an investigation.

’ Hanwha Aerospace is a defense company that manufactures aircraft engines, space launch vehicle engines, weapons, and ammunition, and the Daejeon plant develops and produces large propulsion systems and tactical surface-to-surface systems. The same site also suffered explosions in May 2018 and February 2019, in which five and three people, respectively, lost their lives.

The Hanwha Aerospace labor union said, ‘We cannot hide our grief that another accident has occurred before the pain of similar incidents with multiple worker casualties has even faded,’ and added, ‘The company must place workers’ lives and safety above production and profit, and must transparently disclose all materials related to this accident.

’ President Lee Jae Myung ordered that ‘all available resources be fully mobilized for rescue and response,’ and called for a thorough investigation into the cause and measures to prevent a recurrence. The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency announced that it had formed a dedicated investigation team and would launch a full-fledged effort to determine the cause.

Political circles in both the ruling and opposition parties suspended or drastically scaled back local election campaigning two days before the vote.

The Democratic Party of Korea ordered all provincial and metropolitan chapters to halt on-site campaigning, including the operation of campaign vehicles, while the People Power Party instructed its candidates and campaign teams to ‘refrain from using campaign songs and choreographed dances and conduct a subdued campaign.

’ Hanwa Group issued a statement, saying, ‘We will thoroughly determine the cause of the accident to ensure such a tragic incident never happens again,’ and added, ‘We bow our heads and offer our apologies to the public.





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Hanwha Aerospace Daejeon Plant Explosion Casualties Investigation Safety Management

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