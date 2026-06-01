Campaign worker pushed under rival candidate's vehicle in Jeonbuk governor race

A campaign worker from the Lee Won-Taek camp in the Jeonbuk governor race was pushed under the campaign vehicle for independent candidate Kim Kwan-Young, leading to a standoff between the two sides. The incident highlights the intense competition and allegations of proxy payment of meal expenses and rapport with the president in the race.

At around 8:30 a.m. on the 1st, a campaign worker from the Lee Won-Taek camp in the Jeonbuk governor race lay under the campaign vehicle for independent candidate Kim Kwan-Young with arms outstretched.

The standoff between the two sides was resolved only after police stepped in to mediate. The incident lays bare the reality of a Jeonbuk governor race that has intensified toward the end, with allegations of proxy payment of meal expenses and claims of rapport with the president fueling impatience and tit-for-tat complaints





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Jeonbuk Governor Race Campaign Worker Lee Won-Taek Kim Kwan-Young Proxy Payment Of Meal Expenses Rapport With The President

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