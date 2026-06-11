Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry Minister Meets with Handball Stadium Members to Discuss Olympic Stadium Closure

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Choi Hyo-yeong, met with members of the Handball Stadium who are affected by the closure of the Olympic Stadium due to the ongoing protests and demonstrations. The Minister announced that the Ministry will work closely with the Handball Stadium members to minimize their losses and support them in their efforts to resume their operations.

최휘영 문화체육관광부 장관이 11일 서울 송파구 올림픽회관에서 국민 참정권 침해 집회 상황 등으로 인해 이어지고 있는 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장 봉쇄와 관련해 대한체육회 및 국민체육진흥공단 관계자와 함께 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장 입주 회원종목단체들을 만나 대책 회의를 하고 있다.

최휘영 문체부 장관은 11일 서울 송파구 올림픽회관에서 열린 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장 입주 회원종목단체 관계자들과 대책 회의에서 회계 처리와 세금 납부 기한 연장을 위해 금융·과세 당국과 신속히 협의하고, 임시 사무공간과 집기류를 제공하는 등 입주 단체들의 피해를 최소화할 수 있는 방안을 추진하겠다고 밝혔다. 최 장관은"회원종목단체는 선수 육성과 국내외 대회 참가 지원 등 경기력 향상을 책임지는 체육 현장의 핵심 주체"라며"대한체육회와 국민체육진흥공단 등 관계기관과 협의해 핸드볼경기장 입주 종목단체들의 피해를 최소화할 수 있도록 적극 지원하겠다"고 말했다.

핸드볼경기장은 전국동시지방선거 개표소로 사용된 뒤 참정권 침해 관련 집회로 건물 출입이 어려운 상태다. 해당 건물에 입주한 회원종목단체들은 국제대회와 훈련, 자격검정 시험 운영에 필요한 물품 반출이 제한되고 직원 급여와 국가대표 수당 지급, 각종 회계 처리에도 차질을 빚고 있다. 실적보고서 제출 등 행정 업무 역시 지연되고 있는 것으로 알려졌다. 종목단체 관계자들은 회의에서"경기장 봉쇄로 일주일째 사무실에 들어가지 못하고 있으며 업무에 필요한 노트북과 외장하드도 반출하지 못해 피해가 커지고 있다"며"급여 지급과 대회 참가 준비에도 차질이 발생하고 있다"고 호소했다





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Choi Hyo-Yeong Culture Sports And Tourism Ministry Hanball Stadium Olympic Stadium Protest Demonstration

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