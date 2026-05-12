Credit Card Crisis: A Tale of Credit Delinquency Amongst Korean Newcomers

The text details the lives of two individuals who faced the 'credit card crisis' and became delinquent, resulting in massive debts. It explores the struggle to manage ongoing debts, as well as the exclusion of their debts from the New Leap Fund, a government program aimed at helping long-term debtors.

Private bad bank 'Sangnoksoo' set up to clean up the credit card crisis Nine-company structure requiring unanimous shareholder consent Blocks transfer of long-delinquent claims to the New Leap Fund Financial firms received about 42 billion won in dividends over five years Mr. A, who qualifies for the New Leap Fund that writes off long-delinquent claims yet has lived as a credit delinquent for more than 20 years, eats lunch alone on the 4th in a long-stay inn room in Daegu Metropolitan City.

Senior Reporter Jung Ji-yoon On the afternoon of the 4th, in a room at an inn in Dalseo-gu, Daegu. The small room of about 13㎡ (4 pyeong) with a monthly rent of 300,000 won held mold that had blackened the walls and a small cathode-ray tube TV showing the marks of time.

It is the dwelling of Mr. A (55), who became a credit delinquent after incurring 10.3 million won in debt during the ‘credit card crisis’ some 20 years ago





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Credit Card Crisis Credit Delinquency Private Bad Bank New Leap Fund Reform Efforts

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