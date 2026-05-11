Coupang files first lawsuit over Korea Fair Trade Commission's 'same person' designation

The Korean text describes Coupang filing a lawsuit against the Korea Fair Trade Commission to cancel a designation that designated Kim Beom-seok, Chairman of Coupang Inc, as the same person or head of the group. The file states this is the first such lawsuit since the Korea Fair Trade Commission was established. The Korean text description continues describing how Coupang is concerned that this designation will lead to private interest appropriation, as its founder and chairman, Kim Beom-seok, and his relatives do not hold stakes in affiliates.

Coupang ‘s Korean corporation on the 6th confirmed that they filed a lawsuit against the Korea Fair Trade Commission seeking to cancel the decision designating Kim Beom-seok, chairman of Coupang Inc, as the ‘ same person (head of the group)’.

It is known to be the first time a lawsuit has been filed over the Commission‘s ‘same person’ designation. According to the legal community and Coupang, on the 8th the company filed with the Seoul High Court a suit to annul the disposition changing the ‘same person’ designation, among other measures, against the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

On the 9th, it also filed for a stay of enforcement of the disposition changing the ‘same person’ designation





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Coupang Korea Fair Trade Commission Same Person Designation Annulment Dispensation Enforcement

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