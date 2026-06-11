This news article describes a cooperative housing experiment in Korea, focusing on a unique apartment complex that was developed through the participation of its residents. The residents, who were involved in the construction and management of the apartment, created a community-based housing model that aimed to recover a demolished community and build a new one.

국내 최초의 협동조합 아파트를 다룬 이 책의 저자는 47명이다. 이 중 44명이 이 아파트 주민이다. 저자들은 모두 서로 다른 세대원이다. 491세대이니, 전체 세대의 거의 10분의 1이 집필에 참여했다.

책은 ‘아파트가 어떻게 마을이 되었는지’에 대한 주민들의 증언 모음이다. 코로나19가 한창이던 2020년 가을 어느 날, 입주를 끝낸 지 두어 달 된 이 아파트 잔디광장에선 결혼식이 열렸다. 아파트 이웃들이 하객이자 증인이 됐다. 결혼식 중간중간 주민들은 각자의 집 발코니에서 박수와 환호를 보냈다.

아파트 주민들이 모인 막걸리 동아리는 직접 빚은 막걸리 ‘가람주’를 하객들과 나누었고, 축가는 아파트 아이들이 불렀다. 주차장에서 주차 봉사를 해주고 예식 뒷정리를 도와준 이들도 아파트 이웃이었다.2023년 9월엔 교권 문제가 사회적 이슈였다. 갑작스러운 ‘공교육 멈춤의 날’에 이 아파트에선 ‘일일 대안학교’가 열렸다. 참여한 초등학생은 28명.

이날 하루 아이들을 돌보겠다고 나온 주민들이 아파트 내 여러 공간을 활용해 독서, 보드게임, 드로잉 수업을 열었다. 놀이터에선 각종 놀이를, 체육관에서 댄스 수업을 했다. 아이들 점심은 아파트 내 공유주방에서 차렸다. 이웃들에게 아이를 맡긴 맞벌이 부모는 안심하고 출근할 수 있었다.

이 아파트엔 나이별, 관심사별 모임이 활발하다. 같은 해 태어난 아이들을 공동육아하고, 주민들끼리 서로 외국어나 악기 등을 가르치고 배운다. 동네부엌에선 매일 아이들 저녁을 함께 준비하고 먹인다. 아이를 처음 키우는 주민은 “이곳이 천국이구나” 한다.

이 아파트에서 유명한 아빠 육아 모임 ‘위꿀아’(위스테이별내 꿀꿀이 아빠 육아모임)도 빠질 수 없다. 매달 마지막 주 토요일마다 여는 ‘아빠 육아의 날’, 시에서 받은 두번의 우수상, 이곳저곳 언론 인터뷰, 400명에 가까운 ‘아빠 육아의 날’ 외부 참여자. 이 아파트 주민이자 평범한 직장인인 ‘위꿀아 대표님’은 이제 참여연대나 시육아지원센터에서 육아 강연을 한다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cooperative Housing Resident Participation Community Development Resident-Led Housing Experiment Community-Based Housing Model

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