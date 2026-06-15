Conservative Figures Evaluate Lee Jae Myung Administration's First Year

Conservative figures who joined the Lee Jae Myung administration evaluate the past year, citing the president's strength in listening and communication.

NEWS TEXT: From left, Kwon O-eul, Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs; Song Mi-ryeong, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs; Heo Eun-ah, Secretary for National Integration at the presidential office; and Lee Byung-tae, Vice Chair of the Regulatory Rationalization Committee, pose for a commemorative photo after holding a ‘Roundtable on One Year of the Lee Jae Myung Administration ’ at the Kyunghyang Shinmun in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 10th.

Senior staff reporter Seo Seong-il The Lee Jae Myung administration has entered its second year in office. Since taking office, the president has put pragmatism and national integration at the core of governance, appointing conservative figures in succession to the cabinet and the presidential office.

At the first-anniversary press conference held on the 8th, he also said, ‘We must gather as many people of different stripes as possible, embrace them, and integrate. ’ How do conservative figures who joined the Lee Jae Myung administration evaluate the past year.

On the 10th, at the Kyunghyang Shinmun in Jeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, the Kyunghyang Shinmun hosted a roundtable with four conservative and integration figures under the theme ‘One Year of the Lee Jae Myung Administration as Seen from a Conservative Perspective and the National Integration We Should Pursue’.

Participants were Kwon O-eul, Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and former Grand National Party lawmaker; Lee Byung-tae, Vice Chair of the Regulatory Rationalization Committee who served as policy chief for People Power Party candidate Hong Joon-pyo during the presidential primary; Song Mi-ryeong, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, appointed under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and retained; and Heo Eun-ah, Secretary for National Integration at the presidential office, who served as a People Power Party lawmaker and as leader of the Reform Party.

Each had different reasons for deciding to join. Vice Chair Lee said the president’s direct persuasion, that he ‘intends to manage the economy conservatively,’ was decisive.

Minister Kwon, a native of Andong in North Gyeongsang, said he was moved by hearing that the president felt he was being neglected in his own hometown of Andong. Secretary Heo said she was persuaded by the president’s proposal to ‘change the political arena together.

’ Minister Song recalled that exchanging questions and answers with the president for about 40 minutes at the first cabinet meeting on inauguration day was ‘enjoyable. ’ Despite different paths in, what they commonly cited as the president’s strength was listening and communication.

Minister Kwon said, ‘Even when there are differences of opinion, the president accepts them, communicates, and learns with remarkable speed. ’ Minister Song said, ‘During discussions on the Grain Management Act, I explained the side effects of the existing bill and presented an alternative of providing incentives to grow strategic crops.

After debate, the president accepted it,’ adding, ‘This confirmed that if we take the public as our standard, we can craft alternatives through intense discussion. ’ Secretary Heo said the president instructed the presidential office to ‘meet young people who do not support you.

’ As for the results of the June 3 local elections, they were assessed as an election that confirmed a warning from public sentiment. Minister Kwon said, ‘In the end, it was an election the Democratic Party lost,’ adding, ‘I hope this election becomes a bitter but healing medicine for the Democratic Party.

’ He said, ‘While it looks like the party and government are moving in the same direction, there are many gaps in between,’ and added, ‘The party and government need to communicate more. ’ Secretary Heo said, ‘I felt that the people are great and formidable,’ and added, ‘We must continuously pay attention to various forms of polarization, including by region and generation.

’ There was also frank criticism. Vice Chair Lee said, ‘The president’s will to integrate is clear, but to make it sustainable even if the president changes, institutionalization must follow,’ and proposed institutional reforms such as conducting the moral vetting of nominees in confirmation hearings behind closed doors and aligning the terms of public institution heads with the presidential term.

The roundtable was moderated by Political Editor Kang Byung-han. The following is a Q&A. Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon O-eul speaks during the roundtable held at the Kyunghyang Shinmun in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 10th. Senior staff reporter Seo Seong-i





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Lee Jae Myung Administration Conservative Figures National Integration Pragmatism Appointments First Year Local Elections Institutional Reforms Moral Vetting Political Arena Communication Listening Differences Of Opinion Public Sentiment Polarization Integration Pragmatism National Integration Conservative Figures Lee Jae Myung Administration First Year Local Elections Institutional Reforms Moral Vetting Political Arena Communication Listening Differences Of Opinion Public Sentiment Polarization Integration Pragmatism

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