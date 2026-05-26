Citizens Cheer for Naegohyang in AFC Women Champions League Final

The joint cheering squad organized by inter-Korean exchange and cooperation groups supported the Naegohyang players in the AFC Women Champions League final, despite the tense political situation on the Korean Peninsula.

As the AFC Women Champions League (AWCL) final between the North Korean club Naegohyang Women Football Club and Japan club Tokyo Verdy Beleza at Suwon Sports Complex on the 23rd ended in Naegohyang’s victory, the joint cheering squad knocked their balloon sticks together in celebration.

A third-generation displaced person Shin Hyun-Ju (50) expressed their hope to scatter their grandfather’s ashes on the slopes of Myohyangsan if inter-Korean relations improve and tourism to North Korea reopens. Kang Min-Jo, Chairman of the Association of Bereaved Families of the Democratization Movement, emphasized the need to build a world where descendants can live without fear of war.

Psychotherapist Mr. Nam hoped that sports exchanges would become a trigger for improved relations between the two Koreas





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AFC Women Champions League Naegohyang Women Football Club Tokyo Verdy Beleza Suwon Sports Complex Joint Cheering Squad Inter-Korean Relations Tourism To North Korea Grandfather's Ashes Peaceful Coexistence Absorption Unification Civil Exchanges Sports Exchanges Trigger For Improved Relations Tense Political Situation On The Korean Penins

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